With nobody to run the offense, the absence of point guard Lonzo Ball is being felt by the Chicago Bulls. However, Utah Jazz point guard Russell Westbrook is not a player the team needs to be looking at to fill that void.

If Westbrook does agree to a buyout with the Jazz, a team like the San Antonio Spurs could be a fit for him.

Firstly, the Spurs have $24 million in cap space. The uncertainty about whether Westbook will become a free agent likely stems from a desire to keep as much of the $47.1 million that he’s owed this season. So, San Antonio’s ability to help him recoup any potential loss is significant. Especially as they’re the only team this season with more than $1 million remaining in cap space.

Secondly, although Westbrook has noticeably declined, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich could opt to start Westbrook. He’s spoke glowingly of Westbrook in the past and could want his young team to learn a thing or two from the former MVP.

Either way, the Bulls aren’t the team for Westbrook.

This isn’t about dubious claims that he drains the energy out of the locker room. The primary reason that Chicago shouldn’t sign Westbrook is his skillset doesn’t align with what they lost with Lonzo. Ball is an elite defender and facilitator that can also knock down perimeter shots on a consistent basis.

While Westbrook is a high-level floor general at his best, his defense leaves a lot to be desired. As does his ability, or inability rather, to be a threat from outside.

Furthermore, signing Westbrook would mean taking the ball out of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan’s hands. Though they’re also both superior scorers and playmakers to Ball as well as Westbrook, Lonzo’s mentality is not one of a former MVP trying to earn his respect back. He won’t feel inclined to take scoring opportunities as much as create them.

The same may not be quite true for Westbrook. If there were truly problems in the locker room, it could be because he’s been playing a career-low 28.7 minutes per game. He’s also not starting for the first time since he took over as a starter for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

That isn’t even truly because of his talent either. It’s just about fit.

With that said, why would Chicago want to run into the same problems?

He has a better chance of starting with the Bulls than the Lakers at first glance. Yet, Chicago moved second-year guard Ayo Dosunmo into the starting lineup precisely because they needed defense. Backup point guard Alex Caruso is one of the best defenders at his position.

To that point, Patrick Beverley could make sense once he reaches his buyout with the Orlando Magic.

An 11-year veteran and 3-time All-Defensive selection, adding Beverley would be like adding a smaller Caruso.

Maybe the Bulls want to reunite with free agent point guard Rajon Rondo and see if he’s still up the task defensively. If not, Beverley is likely their best hope at filling Lonzo’s place.

But just to reiterate, the Bulls do not need to sign Westbrook. That much is clear.