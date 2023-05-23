Carlos Alcaraz plays more like Novak Djokovic than Rafael Nadal.

Of course, the most common comparison for Alcaraz is with his fellow Spaniard in Nadal due to their shared nationality, results on clay and success as teenagers.

But the reality is Alcaraz is closer to Nadal’s rivals, at least, according to a number of prominent figures in the sport. That includes former British No. 1 Tim Henman who believes Alcaraz and Djokovic are similar in many aspects of their tennis playing style from their power, flexibility and movement among other things.

“Alcaraz is probably more like Djokovic than Nadal due to their power and flexibility,” he told Eurosport. “They are the two best movers I’ve ever seen. They can change direction, [fire a] backhand down the line, they can do everything. Alcaraz’s game is impressive as he is so young and has so much variation. He volleys well and uses drop shots. He has already won a Slam and has a huge future.

“We have been very lucky in men’s tennis to have some great rivalries and we’re now looking for the next rivalries to evolve. It would be great for Carlos to play Djokovic a few more times before Novak retires.”

Despite playing hot potato with the World No. 1 ranking this year, Alcaraz and Djokovic have only played each other once in the Madrid Open semifinal last year with the former coming out on top.

They couldn’t meet in the Italian Open final, but there is a possibility of them finally clashing at the French Open final which commences later this month.

Should that happen, Henman is leaning towards Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic.