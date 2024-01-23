No photoshoot took place after she got up and left.

Actress Anne Hathaway abruptly left a photo shoot to support the Condé Nast Union walkout.

Apparently, she was just made aware that the walkout was even going on when she arrived to pose for pictures, Variety reports. It was a staffer from SAG-AFTRA that advised her of what was going on.

Otherwise, she was ready to go. Her hair and makeup were all in place.

Anne Hathaway walked out of a Vanity Fair photo shoot Tuesday morning in support of the Condé Nast Union walk out. Hathaway was unaware of the work stoppage when she arrived at the Los Angeles photo shoot. She was still in hair and makeup when her team was notified by a staffer… pic.twitter.com/WKnzz3guBo — Variety (@Variety) January 23, 2024

Anne Hathaway leaves photoshoot in support of walkout

A source said, “They hadn't even started taking photos yet. Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

This all stemmed from Condé Nast merging Pitchfork with GQ, which resulted in layoffs at the publication. Even editor-in-chief Puja Patel was let go.

“Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by bringing the team into the GQ organization,” Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, said. “This decision was made after careful evaluation of Pitchfork's performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”

The Condé Nast Union had the walkout plans laid out. They posted about their intention on X. In it, the caption reads, “Our longest yeah boy ever: Nearly 400 of us have pledged to STOP WORK when our bargaining committee calls for a 24 hour walk out. RT to tell @CondeNast you stand with workers: stop breaking the law, stop union busting, and stop the layoffs. Keep your eyes here for more soon.”

It shows clips of all the names involved.

Our longest yeah boy ever: Nearly 400 of us have pledged to STOP WORK when our bargaining committee calls for a 24 hour walk out. RT to tell @CondeNast you stand with workers: stop breaking the law, stop union busting, and stop the layoffs. Keep your eyes here for more soon. pic.twitter.com/jpxLZ5TVyK — condeunion (@condeunion) January 18, 2024

Maybe once this is resolved, Anne Hathaway can resume that photoshoot.