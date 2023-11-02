Chrisean Rock stood on business when Coi Leray was in her face during a time Rock didn't know if the two were cool or not.

Reality TV star Chrisean Rock has never shied away from drama, and a recent revelation about a tense encounter with rapper Coi Leray has sparked new interest. In a candid interview on The Jason Lee Show, Rock disclosed the reason behind her phone-throwing incident involving Leray earlier this year, XXLMag reports.

The dispute apparently stemmed from a failed collaboration and Leray's alleged ulterior motives, including pursuing Rock's then-partner, Blueface. Rock recounted her perspective, highlighting Leray's purported pretense of friendliness while harboring hidden intentions. “I thought she wanted to do a collab… She had a hidden agenda when she hung out with me,” Rock disclosed during the interview.

The conflict reached a head when the two came face-to-face on a tour bus, despite their apparent animosity. Chrisean Rock, who was pregnant at the time, didn't hold back, recalling the intense moment she hurled her phone at Leray. “Na, I took out my phone, I'll buy a new one, I threw that bh at her face,” she asserted, underscoring the intensity of the encounter.

Amidst the intense altercation, the interview also shed light on Rock's post-childbirth journey, revealing the challenges, controversies, and media attention that have characterized her recent experiences. While her current situation seems to have improved somewhat, the incident with Leray during her pregnancy continues to generate curiosity and speculation among fans and followers.

As the details of the encounter continue to unfold, it remains clear that Rock's unfiltered personality and willingness to confront conflict head-on have solidified her position as a central figure in the world of reality television and celebrity drama.