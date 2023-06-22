Ice Spice, the rising rap sensation, surprised fans when she was noticeably absent from the XXL Freshman 2023 announcement on Wednesday. Given her immense popularity this year, many expected to see her on the cover. However, it has been reported that Spice declined the offer to be featured due to her busy schedule, packed with festival appearances and feature requests, according to TMZ.

Ice Spice has now surpassed 1 Billion streams on Spotify and it’s rumored she turned down the XXL Freshman Class cover because she’s too booked & busy. [ @icespicee_ ] pic.twitter.com/91jZk0QJ7y — MuZic King (@iAmMuzicKing) June 22, 2023

TMZ revealed that despite being the hottest rookie in rap right now, with billions of Spotify streams and Top 10 hits featuring Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Pinkpantheress, Ice Spice had to prioritize her existing commitments. She recently graced the cover of Teen Vogue and has a lineup of upcoming shows, including Wireless Fest in the UK, Broccoli City Fest in D.C, Blockfest in Finland, and Made in America in Philly, all taking place this summer.

When TMZ shared the news on Twitter, XXL's Editor-in-chief Vanessa Satten responded with a cryptic comment, stating, “Not really the whole story or given excuse but okay.” Satten's response left fans curious about the undisclosed details.

Although Ice Spice's career explosion is precisely why XXL wanted her on the cover, it is also the reason she couldn't commit. Despite her absence, the 2023 XXL Freshman class still boasts a talented lineup, featuring budding artists like Lola Brooke, Rob49, and GloRilla, who even scored her first career interview with TMZ Hip Hop.

The situation surrounding Ice Spice's denial of the XXL Freshman spot is undoubtedly peculiar. While fans may have been disappointed, her thriving career commitments and prior obligations demonstrate her growing influence and demand in the music industry. It remains to be seen how her journey unfolds and what exciting collaborations and performances await her in the near future.