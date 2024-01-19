George Clooney shares appreciation for sports film, citing his new directorial venture for 'The Boys in the Boat.'

George Clooney expresses strong feelings for sports films. Known for his latest directorial venture, ‘The Boys in the Boat,' the actor believes in the enduring appeal of underdog sports stories.

Despite recent setbacks in the genre. The biographical sports drama, released last Christmas, explores the tale of an underdog Olympics team. More than that, it also reflects George Clooney's fondness for films with characters succeeding against the odds.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Clooney shared his perspective on the timeless allure of underdog narratives.

He drew parallels to classic films like Casablanca and All the President’s Men. Further emphasizing the universal appeal of stories where characters aren't initially destined for success. But eventually overcome challenges. “There’s something about the idea of you not being meant to being somewhere but getting there anyway, that I have always liked.”

However, like most directors, Clooney acknowledged the recent struggles of the sports drama genre. He cited Taika Waititi's ‘Next Goal Wins' as an example. Despite Waititi's well-received independent film about an underdog football team, it faced challenges at the box office. To date, it has grossed $16.4 million as of January 15, 2024.

Regardless, George Clooney is optimistic about the film genre. Although there's an advantage of real-life true stories, the financial performance of ‘The Boys in the Boat' tells a different story. With a budget of $40 million, the film has only grossed $42 million so far.

The interview shed light on Clooney's appreciation for underdog tales and his belief in their enduring popularity. However, the recent struggles of films in this genre suggest challenges in resonating with contemporary audiences.