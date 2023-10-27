In an interview with Milwaukee Bucks superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the former had an impactful statement about his new teammate. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that when it comes to Lillard and the Bucks, “this is his team.”

Powerful words from Antetokounmpo as he's been the face of the franchise since being drafted and standing out as one of the premiere talents in the league. He's been the “top dog” on the Bucks and with that statement, he's passing the torch to Lillard.

While Lillard will obviously have a huge role on this team, it doesn't seem that with these two players that there is an No. 1 or No. 2 option. Antetokounmpo's role with the team won't diminish with the inclusion of Lillard. The Greek Freak is a former two-time league MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and brought a championship to Milwaukee in 2021 for the first time since 1971, exactly 50 years.

In no way is Antetokounmpo drastically worst of a player than the 33-year old Lillard is. There's no doubt Lillard will be the guy that will close out games for this team, in that case, he's there No. 1 option there. However, in the grand scheme of it all, without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks would be vastly degraded. The two are more 1a and 1b, equally on the same level of importance.

Antetokounmpo's quote to boost Lillard's confidence

The quote that Antetokounmpo made that's going viral on social media can be seen in multiple ways. It can be taken literally, but it can also be viewed as a way to make Lillard's transition to the Bucks more seamless or as Antetokounnpo puts it, “comfortable.”

“Basically, I might be here but this is his team,” Antetokounmpo said. “At the end of the day, for him to feel successful, [he's] got to feel very comfortable.”

"This is his team." Giannis on Dame's role with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/44n0Qrm4eE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2023

Not only does it make Lillard feel comfortable, but also confident. Hearing that come from your teammate who has a laundry list of accomplishments must boost the confidence up tenfold.

While it's only one game, their chemistry together so far has panned out big-time as Lillard scored 39 points in his Bucks debut as they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener. Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the one-point victory.

The Greek Freak and Lillard need each other

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are in a mutual relationship where both need each other instead of just one person needing somebody else. While the Bucks have been a really good team every season, there was a key piece needed that can take them over the edge again.

For Lillard, he's been with the Portland Trail Blazers for more than a decade and hasn't felt what it's like to be in the NBA Finals. The closest he came was when he led the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals in the 2018-19 season where the Golden State Warriors swept them.

Even before the results of this season's opener, it just seemed like the two could be a match made in heaven because not only are both of them elite players, but each's strengths complement each other well. Antetokounmpo's abilities as a big-man mixed with Lillard's incredible scoring is a “chef's kiss.”

With that, there is total pressure on the Bucks as a lot of people seem to think that they control their own destiny in winning the Eastern Conference and the Finals. Time will tell if that happens, but major success is inevitable.

However, is the Bucks Lillard's team now instead of Antetokounmpo? Personally, absolutely not. It's their team.