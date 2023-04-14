The new Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has finally put the doubters to rest by defeating Alex Pereira and recapturing his belt and beginning another title run. With his biggest rival slated to move to Light Heavyweight, it opens up the door for the rest of the division to get their crack at the title. Adesanya has virtually cleaned out the Middleweight Division with wins over top contenders like Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, and Yoel Romero. There’s been talks that Adesanya will eye Dricus Du Plessis for his next fight following the South African’s claims that he’s the only true African fighter in the division. Adesanya responded by tweeting about dragging an unnamed fighter’s (likely Du Plessis) carcass through South Africa. However, Jan Blachowicz may have other ideas.

"I pray to God he keeps winning. I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa." Israel Adesanya had STRONG words for a UFC middleweight he wouldn't name. 😳 Full video: https://t.co/vTg1UmEty9 pic.twitter.com/DqrVqX0FaR — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 9, 2023

While this may seem like a tailor-made title fight in South Africa for the UFC, Du Plessis still has to win one or two more fights against the top contenders in order to earn his title shot. There’s another fighter, however, who would welcome a title challenge against Adesanya but this time, in the Middleweight Division. Former Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz has made headlines in a recent interview by Sportskeeda.com saying that he would be “highly motivated” to make the cut to 185 and challenge Adesanya for the belt.

Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt. #UFC287 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 9, 2023

MMA fans will remember when these two faced off at UFC 259 when Adesanya tried his hand at Light Heavyweight. Blachowicz beat Adesanya in a decision. The biggest factor in that fight was the size and strength advantage for Blachowicz. He had the perfect game plan as Adesanya failed to stuff most of his takedowns. On the ground, Blachowicz landed nasty ground-and-pound and prevented the Champion from getting up off the ground. It’ll likely be the last time Style Bender makes the leap to Light Heavyweight, but perhaps it won’t be the last time he’ll meet Blachowicz in the cage.

“If I won’t do this [weight cut] serious, I would not say it. I feel that I could do it, I can cut my weight and fight against him [Adesanya] in his division. But we’ll see, you know, what he gonna say? If they want to do it or not, we will see.”

Blachowicz went on to talk about how his preferred move would be to stay at Light Heavyweight. However, if the opportunity ever presented itself, he’s more than confident in his ability to drop the weight and find success against Adesanya for a second time around.

“I prefer to stay in my weight but if they would give me this fight because you know this is title shot, fight against someone like Israel, very big motivation that way I could cut my weight and fight in middleweight.”

It’s clear that Blachowicz has a ton of confidence in his ability to cut down to 185 and even more confidence in his “legendary Polish power”. Having beaten Adesanya once already, this could be an intriguing matchup if Blachowicz could cut the weight. He’s the only fighter that we’ve seen control Israel Adesanya for the entirety of a fight, so many believe that he has the ability to get it done for a second time.

What do you think, would you want to see this fight happen?