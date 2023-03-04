Focusing on the Jonathan Isaac experience — or experiment, rather — is not what the Orlando Magic need to do anymore. In fact, in light of his latest season-ending surgery, it’s actually just time for the Magic to move on from Isaac.

The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac is only 25-years-old and his most recent injury is by no means career-threatening.

Furthermore, Isaac is as advertised as a player. His length, athleticism and defensive instincts giving him both a high floor, even if he was to never become a go-to scorer. This season, Isaac had demonstrated an ability to be a 3-point threat, shooting a career-high 40.0 percent from deep on a shot that contributes to 28.3 percent of his scoring diet.

Lastly, Isaac is under contract through the 2024-25 season after signing a 4-year, $70 million extension with the Magic in 2020. He has, frankly, been paid plenty for a player that’s missed two entire seasons. Nonetheless, for a player with his defensive impact in particular, his contract aligns with the value of his skillset.

Yet, for all of these positives, Isaac does not need to be the Magic’s problem. In fact, the fact that there are legitimate benefits of having a player of his caliber on the roster only reinforces the idea that another franchise would be willing to deal with the Isaac conundrum.

A talented young player that never steps foot on the court due to injury.

A player that Orlando would be better served trading, along with their top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, in order to acquire an All-Star talent and accelerate their timeline. Of course, should they wind up with a chance to draft French sensation Victor Wembanyama or G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson, the conversation may take a different tone. Still, the Magic would have the 5th overall pick based on their record today.

That being said, moving on from Isaac and a pick outside of the top-2 in particular would be more beneficial than anything else that they could do.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Magic should include Jonathan Isaac in a trade package for All-Star talent

With Jonathan Isaac, their top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and a player such as Franz Wagner as the headlining pieces of their trade package, there are a couple of teams that could move on from star players this offseason.

There seems like there is a chance that the Atlanta Hawks look to move point guard Trae Young, two-time All-Star now in his fifth season. The Chicago Bulls look to blow it up, moving two-time All-Star Zach LaVine. Even the Toronto Raptors remain an option, with the rumors swirling about their interest in trading OG Anunoby.

While each of these players has a different skillset, all complement Magic cornerstone Paolo Banchero in that they can alleviate the pressure he has begun to face defensively. Furthermore, all have demonstrated an ability to shoot from deep, the only hole in Banchero’s game.

Looking at the Western Conference, players like Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Karl Anthony-Towns and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could become potential trade targets as well.

Although neither the Timberwolves nor Thunder have demonstrated a willingness to make a deal just yet, it isn’t out of the realm of imagination that they would look to move those players for a top draft pick, a young defensive talent, and Wagner. Especially if the Magic opt add more first-round picks in the trade package, which they likely would.

It is a gamble. All trades are gambles.

But trading away what could be three near All-Star talents for one bonafide All-Star is a gamble that the Magic have to make with a player of Banchero’s caliber on the roster.