President Joe Biden and King Charles met up at Windsor Castle for their first formal meeting of royal reign. But with the visit, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla won't dress especially formal. The reason being is that the visit isn't an official state visit, but a working one, per People.

Although King Charles and President Joe Biden have met before, Monday's meeting was the first of their formal meetings of the new royal reign. However, Biden's visit was a working visit rather than an official state visit. An official state visit is usually accompanied by a palace banquet and royal women like Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton wearing tiaras.

An official state visit might occur at a later date, though.

On July 2, Buckingham Palace shared the news of Biden and King Charles' meeting. “The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July,” they said in a statement.

The White House also shared the news: “President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations.”

King Charles and Biden were both participants of the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum for the Monday meeting. At the meeting in the Green Drawing Room of the Castle, Charles and Biden discussed how to better encourage big business and private finance to help not work against climate change. This has been a key part of the British monarch's long-standing environmental campaigning in recent years.