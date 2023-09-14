When you're making your annual “Top 10 Movies of the Year” lists, just remember that Martin Scorsese doesn't like that practice.

In a new cover story interview with Time (per DiscussingFilm), Scorsese talked about top 10 lists. “The word favorite has different levels: Films that have impressed you the most, as opposed to films you just like to keep watching as opposed to those you keep watching and learning from,” he said.

The Goodfellas director is currently promoting his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. It's an adaptation of David Grann's novel of the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio, in his sixth collaboration with Scorsese, plays Ernest Burkhart. Robert De Niro, who's marking his tenth collaboration with the legendary filmmaker, plays his uncle, William Hale.

It follows the story of a series of murders in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s. An investigation follows that's directed by J. Edgar Hoover and Tom White (Jesse Plemons). Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser also star in the film.

Martin Scorsese has never been shy about his film opinions, whether you agree with them or not. During the promotional tour of The Irishman, he gained a lot of heat from his Marvel comments. Years later and his point is only further proven.

Throughout his career, Scorsese has directed some of the greatest films ever. That list includes Goodfellas, Casino, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The King of Comedy — all De Niro collaborations. Over the past 21 years, Scorsese has frequently collaborated with Killers of the Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.