Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has an edge over Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy as a passer

The College Football Playoff national championship game is only three days away with Washington football set to face Michigan football after both teams won during their semifinal matchups. The two quarterbacks who will be leading these teams are the Huskies' Michael Penix Jr. and the Wolverines' J.J. McCarthy. Both quarterbacks are undefeated this season, battle tested, and expected to become high NFL draft picks.

Despite these similarities, there are some notable differences, which do give Penix the overall advantage in this quarterback battle. While both quarterbacks have good arms and can make big plays, Penix does it at a higher level than almost any college football quarterback.

This was evident during the CFP Semifinals. Overall, McCarthy's performance looks pretty good. He went 17-27 for 221 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines came back to win. Though McCarthy was certainly composed in that comeback, he was also aided by running back Blake Corum. Sure, McCarthy threw the touchdown pass at the end of the game to tie the game, but Corum led the overtime scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run while the defense stopped Jalen Milroe and Alabama. Corum put up 118 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, and certainly had a case to win the game's offensive MVP over McCarthy.

Comparatively, Michael Penix went 29-38 for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Though Penix also was benefitted by his running back rushing for multiple scores, what made Penix's performance stand out next to McCarthy's was the way Penix took command of the game and convincingly led his team down throughout the game. Penix is the dangerous with the ball in his hand, ready to threaten opponents at any point with his accurate, deep passes. Penix completed passes down the field of 77, 52, 32, and 29 yards twice to lead the Huskies to their first ever CFP title game. The sixth-year quarterback was almost undoubtedly the best player on the field.

It's also evident in their stats. While McCarthy has a better completion percentage, Penix is at another level in terms of all other categories. Penix has completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,648 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, while ending the year as the Heisman runner-up. He also is the NCAA leader in passing yards and tied for third in passing touchdowns.

McCarthy has still been above average, completing 73.2% of his passes for 2,851 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, but not near the same statistical impact that Penix has had.

On top of all the big plays and stats, Michael Penix has shown more of an ability to carry a team. This isn't fully McCarthy's fault. Michigan football has a great defense and running game, so McCarthy often doesn't need to put up the same stats and plays that others do to win. When the Wolverines so often had the game wrapped up by the half or end of the third quarter, there's no reason for McCarthy to do a lot. Even in a closer game like Michigan's 24-15 win over Penn State, the Nittany Lions allowed Corum to run for 145 yards and two touchdowns. When another facet of the game is so dominant, he's not needed.

But, that doesn't take away from the fact that Penix has been the driving force for most of his team's wins this season. Penix has had to be clutch almost all season long as the Huskies have won eight one-score games. Penix having to play at such a high level for the entirety of games on a regular basis is much different, and another reason that Penix has shown more consistency and potential.

J.J. McCarthy and Michigan have a great shot at winning Monday, but Penix has proven to be the better passer at this point of their respective college careers.