Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs earned a ton of equity within the organization this past season. General Manager Brian Gutekunst moved on from star Aaron Jones after giving Jacobs — coming off a down year — a four-year $48 million contract. That was a big risk for Gutekusnt and the Packers because they're not usually thought of as big spenders, but Jacobs more than earned his paycheck in 2024.

He rushed 301 times for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season, averaging a more-than-healthy 4.4 yards per carry. He was the proverbial workhorse for the Packers, and his consistency was almost as impressive as his numbers in 2024.

Not only did he play in every game for Green Bay despite his workload, but including the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Jacobs notched a touchdown in nine-straight games to end the season.

He was a superstar for Green Bay, and right now on offense, he's the Packers' only superstar.

As such, what he says and thinks should carry a ton of weight at 1265 Lombardi Ave. with the front office, and Jacobs went on a media “blitz” of sorts in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX to propose that the Packers go out and get a true No. 1 wideout this offseason.

That's not to say he doesn't like what the Packers have. It's just that they lack consistency.

Let's take Christian Watson out of the equation for now because he's going to miss much of 2025 with an ACL injury, and frankly, he may never play again for the Packers, depending on how he recovers. Watson had No. 1 potential but could never truly reach it because of injuries. Outside of the North Dakota State product, there's Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, who both profile as high-end No. 2 receivers but don't seem to have the consistent star power and “gravity” that a No. 1 option would require.

Dontayvion Wicks has star potential because of his incredible route-running and ability to get open, but he struggled with drops in 2024, and consistency is his greatest problem other than that right now.

So it makes sense that Jacobs thinks Green Bay's offense needs a true No. 1, and he was clear about it when speaking to 97.3 The Game of Milwaukee on Wednesday.

“We've got a really young group of receivers; all can be really, really, really special,” Jacobs said. “But I think, personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already — somebody we know that's going to be a little more consistent.”

Tee Higgins would be the big option for the Packers as a free agent, but there's an old friend who could be hitting the market soon in Davante Adams, and Jacobs also told Kay Adams that he'd love to see the former Packers superstar back in Green Bay if he ultimately leaves the Jets via release or trade.

“Most definitely,” Jacobs told Adams when asked if he'd like to see Adams in Green Bay. “I think he's an amazing receiver and amazing person. Obviously, I would want to see what it would cost us, but I do think we have a spot for him.”

Josh Jacobs is right to pitch the Packers on getting a new WR1



Jacobs believes the Packers have a spot for a player like Adams, or any true WR1 for that matter, but he's ultimately not the one pulling the strings in Green Bay.

That would be Gutekunst and, to a lesser extent, head coach Matt LaFleur, so for as much as Jacobs would like to see it, he doesn't control whether or not it will happen.

The brass in Green Bay would be wise to listen to Jacobs' request, though. Outside of LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love, nobody knows the ins and outs of the Packers' offense better.

Jacobs knows what the Packers were good at in 2024, which was running the ball, but he also knows Love and the passing game were extremely inconsistent, and that was in large part because of the sub-par plays from the wide receivers on the roster.

The Packers struggled with drops all season and that didn't help an already injured Love in what was technically his “sophomore season” as a starter.

The thing is, the Packers do have the potential to have an elite passing offense because the presence of Jacobs and his ability to consistently pick up 4.4 yards per carry should, in theory, open things up downfield and also give the Packers a potent play-action game.

That wasn't the case in 2024, though, and Green Bay's lack of a true No. 1 receiver who could take advantage of those situations was arguably the reason why.

Jacobs is right. The Packers need a true WR1 this offseason, so now it's up to Gutekunst and the front office to go get that player.