Taylor Swift shocked fans with postponement of Eras Tour second day in Brazil following extreme weather conditions and a tragic event.

In the wake of extreme temperatures in Rio de Janeiro, Taylor Swift has announced the postponement of her scheduled Eras Tour concert in Brazil on Saturday.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift wrote.

Taking to Instagram, Swift emphasized the priority of safety for fans, fellow performers, and the crew. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” she added.

This decision follows the unfortunate death of a fan before her performance on Friday in the same city. A circumstance that has left Taylor Swift devastated.

Expressing her grief on Instagram, Swift refrained from addressing the incident on stage due to overwhelming emotions. The fan's untimely death, the details of which remain unclear, has deeply affected Swift. She also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and friends in her Instagram story.

NBC News reports that the fan, Ana Benevides was rushed to the hospital before Taylor took the stage. “Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol,” the organizer said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died.”

Friday's concert marked Taylor Swift's Eras Tour debut in Rio de Janeiro amid high temperatures. While grappling with this unexpected tragedy, Swift is set to resume her tour with a performance on Sunday. Followed by three additional shows in Sao Paulo.