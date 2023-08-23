The 2023 Chicago White Sox have been a source of disappointment. Just a few seasons ago, they were poised to become the next dominant franchise, boasting a roster brimming with young talent. Unfortunately, the White Sox have since lost their shine. This season, they've parted ways with many of their once-promising players, and as of Tuesday, they've bid farewell to both their vice president and general manager. However, this might not be the end of their transformation; a more substantial change could be on the horizon. Jerry Reinsdorf, the White Sox owner, recently revealed that he's considering relocating or selling the team once their lease expires in 2029. If the White Sox do decide to leave the South Side of Chicago, one potential destination stands out: Nashville, TN.

The White Sox reside in a Cubs-Centric town

Let's be honest—no matter where Reinsdorf chooses to relocate the team, the decision will undoubtedly face intense scrutiny. After all, the White Sox have been an integral part of south Chicago for over a century. The mere mention of a potential move has already stirred up debate and criticism. Despite this, moving could actually be the best course of action for both the White Sox and the MLB as a whole.

The team finds itself in a city heavily dominated by Chicago Cubs fans. Compared to the Cubs, the White Sox are often relegated to an afterthought. When it comes to drawing in fans, the Cubs consistently outshine their South Side counterparts. Even during their World Series-winning year in 2005, the White Sox struggled to overshadow the Cubs' popularity.

Changing the MLB's landscape

In today's MLB landscape, having two teams in a single city isn't a necessity. With only a mere 10 miles between the Cubs' Wrigley Field and White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field, the close proximity feels redundant, especially when considering the other neighboring states surrounding Illinois that boast their own MLB teams. The situation is unique to New York, where the Yankees and the Mets coexist, albeit with the Yankees enjoying a more substantial fan base. Generally, having teams from the same city and state in such close proximity doesn't yield the best results.

The White Sox should move to Nashville

While Nashville might be nestled in the heart of Atlanta Braves territory, it's a diverse city brimming with residents from various states who would likely embrace another form of entertainment. In 2022 alone, the city's population grew by an average of 98 people per day, totaling 35,624 new residents, as reported by the Census Bureau. Nashville is already home to two successful professional sports teams—the NFL's Tennessee Titans and the NHL's Nashville Predators—so adding a professional baseball team seems like the logical next step.

Nashville has been eyeing an MLB team for some time. The organization known as Music City Baseball embarked on their mission a couple of years ago, aiming to secure an expansion team or to bring in a relocating team as early as 2027. While this timeline might not align perfectly with the White Sox's 2029 lease expiration, adjustments can be made. At present, no other viable options are on the table, and there's no clear schedule for expansion.

Should the White Sox decide to do the unthinkable and uproot from South Side Chicago, they would more than likely have to rebrand themselves, adhering to Music City Baseball's strategy, where they would potentially become known as the Stars.