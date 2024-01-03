After Steven Yeun's exit, the upcoming MCU film, Thunderbolts, feels DOA.

Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun recently left the MCU's Thunderbolts. And while the film is set to come out, it feels like a doomed project.

Thunderbolts DOA?

On January 2, it was reported that Yeun left Thunderbolts. He was previously set to play Sentry in the film. It hasn't been announced who will fill in the role, but it was a massive blow nonetheless.

That's not just because Yeun is an Oscar-nominated actor. He is known for his role in dramatic films like Minari or the recent show Beef. Having that credibility would have been nice, but the Thunderbolts cast is stacked as it is.

Florence Pugh leads the way as Yelena Belova from the MCU's Black Widow film along with David Harbour's Red Guardian. Also included among the team are Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

That is a fairly healthy roster. But the biggest problem with Thunderbolts is how similar this feels to the DC's Suicide Squad. Close your eyes and think about a team of supervillains that are assembled to on a mission.

Sound familiar? That's because it's the same concept as Suicide Squad. Debate the quality of the two DCEU Suicide Squad films with Margot Robbie and co. all you want. They were moneymakers and it feels like Thunderbolts is more of a reaction to that than anything.

The key difference is that for as beloved as Pugh may be as an actress, is that on the same level as Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn? Stan is probably the most beloved figure in the film, but perhaps there is a reason he's never truly led an MCU project.

The MCU problem

This is all before mentioning the MCU problem. More often than not, Disney and Marvel Studios keep their films lighthearted. It works with films like Thor: Love & Thunder or The Marvels. But all of these antagonists are more likely than not going to be quipping their way through Thunderbolts. It's already hard enough to take these characters seriously — why further stack the deck against you?

Can it be saved?

At this point, it may require star-power on par with the likes of Tom Holland's Spider-Man or Chis Hemsworth's Thor to make Thunderbolts a must-see event. Otherwise, it's hard to ignore that it feels like a filler episode of a long season.

But the film isn't even in production yet. I won't rule out a film that hasn't even started rolling cameras yet. There is a giant uphill battle ahead of Thunderbolts, though, as it will need to kill it with its first trailer.

To be fair, that's how the DCEU fooled audiences with Suicide Squad. The film, which grossed nearly $750 million worldwide, killed it with its first trailer. And while it didn't land for yours truly (and many more), the accomplished their overall goal of putting butts in seats.

Why Steven Yeun was a big get for Thunderbolts

Steven Yeun being in Thunderbolts wasn't a make-or-break type of deal. But it was still a big get. While the MCU has had award-winning actors like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, William Hurt, and even Florence Pugh join it (heck, Harrison Ford joined the MCU), Yeun was yet another level of credibility.

He first gained fame for his role as Glenn on The Walking Dead. Yeun has since given great performances in films like Okja, Sorry to Bother You, Minari, and, most recently, Nope. He will reunite with Okja director Bong Joon-ho for Mickey 17. The film also features Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie.

Yeun has already gotten his fill of the comic book movie genre. He voices the lead role in Prime Video's Invincible, an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic. Maybe Thunderbolts was underwhelming in comparison.

What happens next?

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes had a huge effect on the MCU. Release dates and production starts were in flux for a number of months. Up next for the MCU is Deadpool 3. Then comes Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four. In July 2025, Thunderbolts will hit theaters.

The MCU needs to do all it can to rebuild its trust from its fanbase. Maybe Thunderbolts is a massive hit waiting to happen (crazier things have happened). But for now, the jury is out and since the film isn't in production, it's not too late to turn back.