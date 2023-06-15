Tom Holland, the beloved actor who portrays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has surprised fans by expressing his contemplation of leaving the iconic role behind. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland revealed his mixed feelings about continuing the Spider-Man journey, despite having ideas for a potential fourth film, according to IGN.

"I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high," Tom Holland said, though he also said Marvel does have a good idea for Spider-Man 4. https://t.co/S6QA6aLkok pic.twitter.com/lFt0lryTFP — IGN (@IGN) June 14, 2023

While acknowledging the creative satisfaction he currently feels, Holland admitted to some apprehension. He emphasized the stigma surrounding the fourth installment of film franchises and his desire to leave on a high note, passing the baton to the next actor who would bring the character to life.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Holland's remarks align with earlier statements made by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who confirmed the locked-in story for Holland's next solo Spider-Man adventure. It seems Marvel Studios has successfully convinced Holland that there is a valid reason for Spider-Man 4 to exist. However, Feige also mentioned that the screenplay for the fourth film is still in progress, which coincides with Holland's understanding of the situation.

While fans eagerly await official confirmation of Spider-Man 4, it is important to note that Marvel has an extensive lineup of upcoming TV shows and movies for the next two phases. Furthermore, Disney's recent schedule reshuffle, announced in June, has pushed back the release of the final Phase 6 film, Avengers: Secret Wars, to May 7, 2027, causing further speculation and anticipation among audiences.

Holland's potential departure from the Spider-Man franchise would undoubtedly be a significant development for fans who have grown to love his portrayal of the web-slinging superhero. However, it remains to be seen whether Holland will ultimately choose to continue his journey as Spider-Man or embrace new opportunities outside the franchise.