Why you should not Pre-Order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It appears that Game Freak isn’t too keen on enticing players to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with their paltry pre-order bonus.

Instead of encouraging players to pre-order their next game, it seems like Game Freak ended up alienating players. Fans have been astounded, offended even, with the pre-order bonus players can get from pre-ordering Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, or the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Double Pack. As announced by Amazon Video Games on Twitter, players aren’t getting a lot of benefits from pre-ordering the game.

Pre-order Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, or Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack, and receive a download code for an exclusive in-game Healing Set. https://t.co/l8JJPa4dB5 pic.twitter.com/DRYkofwgTr — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) August 26, 2022

As shown in the graphic, pre-ordering the game entitles players to receive an “in-game healing set” consisting of ten potions, ten antidotes, and three revives. These items are in no way rare, and while helpful early on in the game, are easily earned through normal gameplay that fans couldn’t see why Game Freak would even go in this direction in terms of pre-order bonuses.

Do note that other stores do actually have worthwhile goodies to come along with the pre-ordered copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but this particular one from Amazon isn’t going to make anyone rush to buy a copy. For example, the Pokemon Center is including a code for an in-game backpack accessory for every pre-ordered copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. In Europe, pre-ordering the Double Pack will net fans a Steelbook. Finally, the GameStop Exclusive pre-order bonus is an enamel pin that comes alongside the Double Pack.

Now, there are actually freebies you can get from purchasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without committing to a pre-order. The Special Pikachu with the Flying Terra Type and knows the move Fly can be redeemed via Mystery Gift as long as you made your purchase before February 23, 2023. An Adventure set can also be redeemed on the eShop for free by February 28, 2023, which contains ten potions, five heals, three revives, three ethers, one rare candy, and one nugget – a far more generous package compared to the pre-order bonus shown above.