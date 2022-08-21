Wild fan melee breaks out in stands during Steelers’ win over Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a hard-fought battle during their Week 2 preseason contest. The Steelers mounted an eight-point comeback with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to pull out a tight 16-15 victory.

There were a lot of talking points that came as a result of the game. Kenny Pickett shined for the Steelers for the second week in a row, and it appears Pittsburgh’s quarterback competition is heating up. Trevor Lawrence, on the other hand, had a mixed performance that prompted an interesting take from head coach Doug Pederson afterwards.

The Steelers and Jaguars went to battle last night, but it turns out they weren’t the only ones. Midway through the fourth quarter, a wild brawl broke out in the stands among some of the fans in attendance that spilled throughout a couple sections of seating. It was quite a hectic affair, and it took awhile for the stadium security to settle everything out.

Fights are a fairly common occurrence among fans at football games, even preseason contests too it appears. Typically they don’t involve multiple big groups going at it like what happened here, though. Three or four different groups of people jumped into this fight at one point or another, only adding to an already chaotic scene at the Steelers and Jaguars preseason contest.

So as the Steelers and Jaguars were dueling it out on the field, there was also a pretty big duel taking place in the stands as well. There isn’t really a clear winner in their case, although there typically never is a winner in a fight among fans at a sporting venue. This was certainly a big fight, and it probably won’t be the last one we see considering the NFL’s regular season hasn’t even kicked off yet.