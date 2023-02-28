Wild Hearts is a brand new action RPG that has the player take the role of a nameless hunter. In Wild Hearts, the player is tasked with hunting different monsters known as Kemono in the cast world of Azuma. The world of Azuma features different landscapes and environments where Kemono can be found and hunted. To hunt these different Kemono, the game offers multiple types of weapons with varying gameplay that the players can use to hunt these Kemono down. Of the available weapons, one of the most iconic ranged weapons in Wild Hearts is the Bow. The Bow in Wild Hearts allows the player to keep a certain distance from the Kemono while also rapidly dishing out damage in their face. At its core, the bow is quite the technical weapon considering that using the weapon limits movement as it is being used. In addition to this, the Bow in Wild Hearts relies heavily on managing stamina to deal a lot of damage. This is seen in the two stances that the bow has.

In Wild Hearts, the bow has two stances, Haya stance which positions the bow horizontally and the Otoya stance which positions the bow vertically. These stances can easily be switched back and forth and the stamina they consume differs. Because of this, the players must be able to balance between the two stances and be mindful of their stamina. Ideally, the player will first barrage the Kemono using the Haya stance then proceed to use the Otoya stance to deal big subsequent damage.

The bow in Wild Hearts has a lot of variation when it comes to building it. The game allows for players to choose different ways to deal damage to the Kemono. As such, currently, there are three variations of bow builds available in Wild Hearts. This guide will go through each of the builds and the equipment and talismans that they use. While these bow builds vary in damage, all these variations are completely viable and the only difference among them is the difference in gameplay that the player would prefer.

Wild Hearts Bow Armor Set

While the different builds between the bows have a difference in gameplay and playstyle, they use the same armor set. This is because all the bow sets require the use of stamina skills that reduce stamina consumption. This enables the bow to output more damage as the less stamina is consumed per shot, more shots can be fit into the damage window. With that being said, let’s get into the armor set.

Head: Garuda Hat

Skills:

Fatigue Recovery 10%

Deaf Ears

Solar Protection 5%

Body: Cut-Throat Body Armor

Skills:

Fatigue Recovery 10%

Leeway 5%

Bare Thread 10%

Hand: Cut-Throat Gauntlets

Skills:

Fatigue Alleviation 5%

New Leaf +35

Legs: Draconic Body Armor

Skills:

Rude Health 12%

Battle Spirit 10%

Feet: Cut-Throat Sune-ate

Skills:

Fatigue Alleviation 5%

Fatigue Resilience 20%

Talismans:

Attack Talisman:

Savage +1

Savage +2

Cost: 6

Attack Talisman:

Savage +1

Savage +2

Cost: 6

Fortitude Talisman:

Stowed Weapon Art 14%

Sprint Master

Cost: 24

Fortitude Talisman:

Ironclad +1

Fatigue Recovery 4%

Cost: 10

Looking at the armor set, it is mostly focused on mitigating stamina consumption as well as buffing stamina recovery. The one piece that sticks out is the Leg armor which serves as the off-piece. This off-piece while not affecting stamina in any way is just as valuable a piece. This is because the leg piece gives extra damage through its Battle Spirit skill. This allows the player to deal more damage when the Kemono is in an enraged state.

Because of the way this armor set stacks a lot of stamina skills, it may feel like the damage may be lacking. However, what should be considered is that this is an all-around set for different bow builds and these different bow builds from Wild Hearts all have different stats that are leveled to output this damage. With that being said, let’s get into each of the different bows that give each of these bow builds their variance.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wild Hearts Best Bow – Raw Bow

The raw bow set in Wild Hearts can be considered the best all-arounder set. This is because it is able to simply deal a lot of damage straight up while also not needing to think about the Kemono match up. The bow to be used for this is stated below as well as the accompanying Inherent Skills and Inherited Skills.

Tempest Bow: Skanda

Attack: 455

Crit Rate: 5%

Inherent Skills:

Extreme Archery 20%

Fusion Reaper

Inherited Skills:

Broken Beast Screaming Arrow 5%

Extreme Archery 10%

Desperation 15%

Nocking Marvel 40%

Speed Shooter

All of these skills are highly important, especially that of the Speed Shooter skill. This is because Speed Shooter significantly increases the amount of arrow shots the player can throw within a stamina window. This translates to bigger damage across the board.

Crit Bow

The Crit bow is a more specialized bow in Wild Hearts that focuses on dishing out critical hits often. Compared to the raw bow, it typically deals less damage since the bow being used has a significantly less raw value and this comes into play especially when the bow is unable to score critical hits. Because of this, it can be especially more dependent on luck than skill. There is also the fact that the hitzone values of a Kemono also have to be taken into account as they also have varying critical hit values. However, despite this weakness, it is still a bow build that the players can use and is especially made for players that like a bit more precision in their gameplay. With that said, below is the recommended bow to use for a crit dependent build.

Silica Bow

Attack: 390

Crit Rate: 20%

Inherent Skills:

Fusion Stalwart

Inherited Skills:

Extreme Archery 10%

Desperation 15%

Critical Master 5%

Critical Chain 12%

Critical Master 5%

Compared to the other bow builds, this requires specific food to be eaten. Crit food should be eaten before a hunt to bring up the Crit Rate of the build. With Crit food, the Crit rate of the build should be able to reach a substantial 65%. This allows the player to score critical hits on the majority of their arrows. However, a downside to this is the lack of Speed Shooter which will significantly lower the amount of damage being dealt out.

Elemental Fire Bow

When it comes to Elemental bows in Wild Hearts, they can be considered the most fun to play variant of bow. This is because compared to the previous variants of the bow, this one takes into account the elemental weakness of the Kemono being hunted. As such, the bow for this build is very much match up specific. This means that this bow will work especially well against Kemono with a strong fire weakness but will be very weak against those that are resistant to fire.

Firebird Bow: Homusubi

Attack: 315

Fire Element: 196

Crit Rate: 5%

Inherent Skills:

Recovery Boost 20%

Karakuri Coordination: Remedy +20

Inherited Skills:

Able Archer

Fire Wilt 3%

Nocking Marvel 40%

Extreme Archery 10%

Speed Shooter

The elemental bow build for Wild Hearts features the same Speed Shooter skill that inherently gives this bow build a lot more damage compared to those without. In this scenario, this bow is able to take a lot more advantage of this skill considering that the Speed Shooter skill also applies the fire element when going against the Kemono. However, for this build, it is also recommended to replace the currently recommended Attack Talismans with Talismans that boost elemental damage as this will also boost the damage output of this bow build. With Elemental Talismans, this build starts to have more competitive damage with the Raw Damage bow depending on the elemental match up.