The Minnesota Wild take on the New York Islanders as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to take on the New Islanders Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NHL odds series as we give you a Wild-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wild are 4-5-2 this season, but they just ended a four-game losing streak. Minnesota is led by Ryan Hartman, and Joel Eriksson Ek in goal scoring. Hartman has seven while Eriksson Ek has six. Mats Zuccarelo leads the team in points, but that is thanks to his nine assists. In net, the Wild allow 4.18 goals per game, so that is an area where they could definitely improve.

The Islanders have started the season off well. They have just two losses in regulation, and they are 5-2-3 to begin the season. Brock Nelson is the team leader in goals. He has five goals, and has netted a goal in two of his last three games. Noah Dobson leads the team in points, and assists. Dobson has seven assists to go along with his 10 points. In goal, the Islanders allow just 2.70 goals per game.

Marc-Andre Fleury will be the starting goaltender for the Wild in this one. Semyon Varlamov is expected to be in net for the Islanders.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Islanders Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-245)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+198)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Wild vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, MSGSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marc-Andre Fleury is who the Wild want in net. He is the better of the two goaltenders, and gives the Wild a great chance to win. Fleury allows just 2.83 goals per game this season, but his save percentage could improve a little bit. However, the Islanders do not score a lot, so Fleury should be able to have a good game. New York scores the ninth-fewest goals in the NHL, and they have taken the seventh-fewest shots. Fleury will not have to make many saves in the game, so he should be able to have a good game.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York could have some trouble scoring in this game, so they need to be good in the defensive zone. The Wild score over 3.5 goals per game, so the defenders along with Varlamov need to be at their best. Luckily, the Islanders do not give up many goals, and they allow just 2.5 per game at home this season. New York, as a team, have the fourth-best save percentage in the NHL, as well. No matter who they have in goal, the Islanders should be able to hold the Wild to three goals or under.

That number of three goals is the magic number in this game. In all five of the Islanders' wins, they have allowed three goals or less. They are 5-1-0 when allowing that amount of goals, and it seems that is what they need to do to win. New York is not the best scoring team, so the fewer goals allowed, the better.

Final Wild-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Wild are the underdogs in this game, and I can see why. However, they are better in the offensive zone, and the Islanders may not score more than three or four goals. With that, I am going to take the Wild to cover the spread.

Final Wild-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-245), Over 5.5 (-134)