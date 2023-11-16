Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin welcomes his team's trip to Sweden for the NHL Global Series amid a rough start to the season.

The Minnesota Wild are coming off a terrible loss to the Dallas Stars. Minnesota fell apart after the first period en route to an 8-3 loss in front of their home fans on Sunday night. Now, the team prepares to take the ice in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series. And it's a trip that general manager Bill Guerin is welcoming with open arms.

Guerin believes the trip can help the team get back on track. Minnesota is 5-8-2 to begin the year, and have lost seven of their last nine games. However, the Wild general manager also made sure to issue a mission statement for this trip: Minnesota has to get better.

“I mean, let's be honest, we weren't very good the other night. That's just stating the obvious. Everyone could see that. We haven't been playing well,” Guerin said, NHL.com. “We have to turn it around. So maybe just the change of scenery will be good for us.”

Minnesota's start to the season is disappointing, especially given how they played last season. The Wild made the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago, facing the Stars in the first round. Dallas won that series en route to an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

The Wild certainly need some sort of shake-up to help them get back on track. Minnesota has already made lineup changes. And Guerin has already made a few trades to try and spark the rest of the roster.

However, the Wild still haven't figured it out. The NHL Global Series can serve as an opportunity to come together as a team. That said, Guerin remains focused on the need for improvement from his team. “Remember, we're here for two big games,” Minnesota's general manager said, via NHL.com.