The Minnesota Wild have secured Zach Bogosian's services for two more years after signing the veteran blueliner to an extension deal, according to NHL insider Frank Servalli.
“Zach Bogosian's contract extension with #mnwild: 2 years x $1.25 million.”
Bogosian's new contract with the Wild also notably does not have a no-trade protection, as pointed out by The Athletic. The 33-year-old Bogosian is rumored to be a potential target ahead of the 2024 NHL trade deadline by the Toronto Maple Leafs, but his recent transaction with the Wild may have doused cold water on the Leafs' supposed interest in the defenseman. That said, the door is not completely shut on the possibility of which, with the deadline coming up on Friday.
Over his first 47 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Wild in the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Bogosian, selected third overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2008 NHL Draft, has a goal and eight assists. He is also a plus-3 overall this season. Bogosian arrived in Minnesota back in November following a trade that sent him from Tampa Bay to the Twin Cities that netted the Bolts a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Bogosian, who won a Stanley Cup title back in 2020 with the Lightning, brings plenty of experience to the Wild, though, that may not be needed come playoff time since Minnesota is currently over a dozen points out of third place in the Central division. The Wild are also way behind for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.