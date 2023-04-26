A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got thrown out so early in Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after he got slapped with a game misconduct plus a five-minute major penalty just two minutes into the contest. That was after he had a knee-on-knee collision with Dallas center Radek Faksa.

The Stars forward was trying to take control of the puck just outside the neutral zone when Foligno suddenly came into the picture and gave a brutal hit on Faksa, who went flying after the collision.

Marcus Foligno has received a 5 minute Major and a Game Misconduct for kneeing on Radek Faksa. pic.twitter.com/3BdvyeThhr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2023

Faksa was not able to get up right away after his contact with Marcus Foligno. He left the ice with some help but managed to return to the game in the first period. Both the major penalty and the game misconduct called on Foligno was upheld following a review by the officials. Making it even worse for Foligno and the Wild was the goal on the power play for the Stars shortly after. Tyler Seguin found the back of the just a little over two minutes and 20 seconds into the contest. Dallas even got another goal on the man advantage before the end of the opening period following a cross-checking penalty on Jake Middleton against Seguin to put the Stars ahead, 2-0.

Marcus Foligno also found himself at the center of controversy in Minnesota’s 3-2 loss at home in Game 4 when his two penalties resulted in a pair of power-play goals for the Stars.

“It’s a joke. It doesn’t make any sense,” Foligno told reporters about his penalties following the defeat in Game 4.