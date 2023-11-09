The Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wild are coming off a solid win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. That was their second win in a row, and they have gotten their record to 5-5-2 now. Their first win of the two came against the Rangers last week. Minnesota won that game 5-4 in a shootout. The Wild got goals from four different players in the win. Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi, and Mats Zuccarello were the goal scorers. Marc-Andre Fleury was the winning goalie after replacing the starter in the first period.

The Rangers are 9-2-1, and looking like one of the better teams in the NHL. They took down the Detroit Red Wings at home on Tuesday, which is a good win. In the first game against the Wild, the Rangers put up three goals in the first seven minutes. They only scored once the rest of the game. Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Jimmy Vesey, and Erik Gustafsson were the goal scorers in the win. Jonathan Quick made 35 saves in the loss, but did allow four goals.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start in net for the Wild. Louis Dimingue should be the starting goalie for the Rangers.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Rangers Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-250)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+202)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Wild vs. Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, MSGSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota won the first game, but it was because of their ability to score the puck. They took 39 shots, and when a team takes that many shots, it is bound to produce some goals. Minnesota needs to continue putting pucks on net if they want to win this game. The Rangers have two injured goalies, so a new goalie should be in net. Minnesota needs to put pressure on him. If they can put the pressure on in the offensive zone, the Wild will cover the spread.

Minnesota also won the game because they did not allow a lot of shots on net in the defensive zone. The Rangers took just 18 total shots, and the game went into overtime. Do not expect the Rangers to take less than 20 shots again, but the Wild need to limit the shots on goal again. If they can do that, Minnesota will cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild are expected to start Gustavsson in goal for this game, and that benefits the Rangers. Gustavsson allows 4.89 goals per game this season, and his save percentage is just .871. He was the starter in the first game these two teams played, and the Rangers scored three goals on him in the first seven minutes. Gustavsson was then pulled from the game. The Rangers should be able to have the same type of success in this game. They may not score that many goals right away, but the Rangers should be able to score four goals. If they do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Wild-Rangers Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to be pretty high-scoring. The Wild are the underdogs, and I think that is for good reason. The Rangers are a good team, and they are playing at home. I am going to take the Rangers to cover the spread.

Final Wild-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+202), Over 6.5 (+100)