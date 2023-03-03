The Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Preview gave us sneak peeks on Urgot and Twitch, the new tank items, events, and a lot more coming on the High Five patch!

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 High Five Preview

This patch is expected to release on March 16 UTC.

Champions Product Lead Maddy Wojdak introduced the two green additions to Wild Rift’s champion roster, giving an overview of their roles and abilities.

Associate Game Director David Xu gave us a sneak peek of the tank item additions and reworks, as well as a confirmation on a future update to marksman items.

Xu also presented the prestige level system that players get to experience after hitting level 40.

Executive Producer Alan Moore was in charge of explaining the ranked changes, upcoming events, and skins.

New Champion – Urgot, The Dreadnought

“Once a powerful Noxian headsman, Urgot was betrayed by the empire for which he had killed so many. Bound in iron chains, he was forced to learn the true meaning of strength in the Dredge—a prison mine deep beneath Zaun. Emerging in a disaster that spread chaos throughout the city, he now casts an imposing shadow over its criminal underworld. Raising his victims on the very chains that once enslaved him, he will purge his new home of the unworthy, making it a crucible of pain.”

Urgot is a monstrous mix of man and machine, who destroys the weak in the Baron lane with a mix of busted-up Zaun tech and good old brute force.

Passive – Echoing Flames Urgot’s basic attacks and Purge periodically trigger blasts of flame from his legs, dealing physical damage.

Corrosive Charge Fires an explosive charge at the target location, dealing physical damage and slowing enemies caught in the explosion.

Purge Urgot slows himself while he unloads his weapon on nearby enemies. Prioritizes enemy champions Urgot has recently struck with other abilities and triggers Echoing Flames.

Disdain Urgot charges in a direction, shielding himself and trampling non-champion enemies. If he catches an enemy champion, he will stop and hurl them out of his way.

Ultimate – Fear Beyond Death Urgot fires a chem-drill that impales the first enemy champion hit. If that champion falls below a health threshold, Urgot judges them weak and can execute them.



Urgot’s release skin will be High Noon Urgot.

New Champion – Twitch

“A Zaunite plague rat by birth, but a connoisseur of filth by passion, Twitch is not afraid to get his paws dirty. Aiming a chem-powered crossbow at the gilded heart of Piltover, he has vowed to show those in the city above just how filthy they really are. Always a sneaky sneak, when he’s not rooting around in the Sump, he’s digging deep into other people’s garbage for discarded treasures… and perhaps a moldy sandwich.”

Twitch is a marksman whose attacks apply poison with every hit and has the ability to go under camouflage, so get ready to be super-sneaky. With Twitch by your side, you’ll delete your enemies before they can say “Cheese!”

Passive – Deadly Venom Twitch’s basic attacks infect the target, dealing true damage each second.

Ambush Twitch becomes Camouflaged for a short duration and gains Move Speed. When leaving Camouflage, Twitch gains Attack Speed for a short duration. When an enemy champion with Deadly Venom dies, Ambush’s cooldown is reset.

Venom Cask Twitch hurls a cask of venom that explodes in an area, slowing targets and applying deadly venom to the target.

Contaminate Twitch wreaks further havoc on poisoned enemies with a blast of his vile diseases.

Ultimate – Spray and Pray Twitch unleashes the full power of his crossbow, shooting bolts over a great distance that pierce all enemies caught in their path.



Omega Squad Twitch will be his release skin.

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Preview: Item Changes

Amaranth Twinguard Grants stacks of Endurance while the player is in combat with enemy champions. At maximum stacks, they’ll gain size, tenacity, armor, and magic resist. These bonuses last until you exit combat. This item is described as the “Rabadon’s Deathcap for tanks,” and is meant to be the cherry on top for that late-game tank power.

Mantle of the Twelfth Hour Offers a lifeline for when the player is tanking a ton of damage. When the player’s health would be reduced below a certain level, they’ll heal for part of their bonus health, plus gain slow resistance and move speed. Damage sponges like Sion will appreciate this item and will allow them to buy more space for the backline.

Searing Crown A new burn damage item where the player’s attacks or abilities will burn their targets for a few seconds, dealing damage based on the enemy’s max health. Stacks with Sunfire Cape for twice the burn!

Abyssal Mask Being adjusted to be viable on more than one champion (Amumu currently). Specifically, through changes to its passive. Now, when the player takes magic damage, they’ll store a part of it. The stored-up charge will explode, dealing magic damage in a small area, when the player immobilizes an enemy.

Force of Nature Getting a new passive. Starting this patch, taking ability damage will grant stacks of Steadfast. At max stacks, the player will gain move speed and reduce all incoming magic damage. Stack duration is refreshed when the player damages champions, allowing them to be able to hold their own in fights for longer.

Other tank items will also receive changes, such as Thronmail, Sunfire Cape, and Bramble Vest. These changes will be in the form of some small stat adjustments and exact number will be available in the Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Notes.

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Preview: Quality of Life Changes

The account leveling system will change, and will make hitting level 40 feel like the important milestone that it is. Once players hit level 40, the “prestige” level system will become available and additional levels will give them stars that are showcased in their profile. More levels equals more stars, and more rewards will be added to this system in the future.

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Preview: Ranked Changes

In Ranked Season 9, Glorious Armada Twisted Fate is the reward skin!

“With no shortage of warships and wild ideas at his disposal, there’s nothing that can keep this captain from greatness. So anchors aweigh! Set sail into ranked games to collect him from the Season Rewards tab.”

The higher end of the ranked ladder will also receive changes, and promotion to Grandmaster will now require 40 marks. The number of marks required to be in that tier will stay the same throughout the season and will no longer change based on the top percent of players in the server.

Promoting to Challenger now need at least 60 marks.

According to Executive Producer Alan Moore, they will keep a close eye on these adjustments will affect the distribution of top players, and that more changes can be expected in Season 10.

Wild Pass

Wild Pass Season 9 will have Superhero Vi swooping in at the end, along with her Ascended skin from the Wild Pass Emporium.

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Preview: Events

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 High Five will have the following events:

Urgot’s Trivia: Complete missions to unlock trivia questions and test your knowledge of Runeterra

Card Trick Chaos: An absolutely wacky event that features Jinx “helping” the player navigate an unusual event filled with difficult missions

Twitch’s Ambush: A satisfying starter pack event for all Twitch players, both new and old

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 Preview: Skins

Wild Rift Patch 4.1 will add the following skins: