The Washington Capitals look to make it two in a row, as they face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Minnesota Wild come into the game at 3-3-1 on the year. After a huge win over the Edmonton Oilers, they hit the road to face the Flyers. In that game, they struggled heavily. The Flyers scored in the first period, and then two more in the second. The Wild would make a game of it though, scoring twice in the first four and a half minutes of the third period. It would not be enough though, as the Flyers would score three more and win 6-2. The Wild are struggling with injuries heading into this game though.

Meanwhile, the Capitals come into the game at 2-3-1. They had lost three straight, but last time out, won over the New Jersey Devils. The Capitals took a 3-0 lead in the game, scoring three times in the first period. Then, they gave up the lead. The Devils scored four times in the second period, including two goals for Tyler Toffoli. The Capitals came out firing in the third period. Dylan Strome scored on the power play to open the period, and then Connor McMichael scored to give the Capitals the lead. Alexander Ovechkin scored an empty net goal to give the Capitals the 6-4 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Capitals Odds

Minnesota Wild: +105

Washington Capitals: -126

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Wild vs. Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Wild Will Win

The Minnesota Wild have been led by the combination of Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello, and Kirill Kaprizov. Erikkson Ek comes into the game with five goals this year, while also having four assists. He has three goals on the power play this year as well. Zuccarello comes in with two goals and seven assists this year, with four of those assists coming on the power play. Finally, Kaprizov comes in with two goals and seven assists. He has scored a goal and three assists on the power play this year.

Ryan Hartman has also been solid for the Wild as well. He has scored four times this year,w while also giving three assists on the year. This year, 17 of the 22 players to take the ice have scored a point this season. The Wild need to keep getting shots on goal this year. They have four games over 30 shots this year. In those games, they have gone 2-2 though. One of the major issues for the Wild this year has been the power play. They have not scored on the power play in the last four games. Meanwhile, they have scored just four goals on the power play this year on 25 chances.

Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start in between the pipes tonight. He is 1-1-0 on the year with a 3.55 goal-against average and a .868 save percentage. He struggled heavily last game. Fleury gave up five goals on 25 shots in the game, for a .800 save percentage in the game. He was solid in the first game though, with allowing just two goals on 28 shots.

Why The Capitals Will Win

Ovechkin scored his second goal of the year last game, and it was the first goal not on the power play this year. So far this year, the top line of Alex Ovechkin, Matthew Phillips, and Dylan Strome have been the most productive. Ovechkin has two goals and three assists this year, while Phillips also has a goal and two assists. Strome is the team leader in goals right now with four of them on the year. He also has scored on the power play, giving them two on the year.

The power play has been an issue for the Capitals this year. They have scored on the power lay in the last two games, going one for three in each of the last two games. Overall, they have just two goals in 19 chances on the power play this year.

Beyond those the first line, John Carlson, Connor McMichael, and Tom Wilson have been the other major contributors. Carlson has a goal and four assists this year, with two assists on the power play. Tom Wilson has just three assists this year, but he has yet to score a goal this year. Meanwhile, McMichael is tied for second on the team in goals this year. He has two of them, on nine shots this year.

The Capitals need to get more shots on goal from high-scoring areas. They have had 25 or fewer shots in four of six games this year. Last game, thye were low on shots as well, but the location of shots has been solid. They had ten shots in high-leverage scoring areas, scoring four of their goals in those areas. The other goal was a deeper shot that was still in a good area.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the net tonight. He is 1-2-1 this year with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage. Kuemper has struggled heavily in the last three games. While he had a good first game, saving 38 of 40 shots, he has been below .900 in save percentage in each game since, including below .800 in two of the games. Last time out he allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Final Wild-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The last game for the Capitals was impressive. They moved the puck well and took advantage of scoring opportunities. Still, the second period should be of concern. They allowed four goals in the second period and allowed a flurry of shots. The Capitals are allowing 3.83 goals per game this year, and the Wild can score in bunches. They will be able to score with ease this year. Still, the Capitals are going to be able to score plenty as well against Marc-Andre Fleury. Expect goals from the power play on both sides tonight in a high-scoring game.

Final Wild-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+105) and Over 6.5 (-105)