Would it be possible to see a Brawl Stars PC port?

With Supercell's Clash of Clans available to play on PC, many fans wonder if their other big mobile title, Brawl Stars, will come to PC. Although Supercell primary develops games for mobile platforms, the possibility now crosses the minds of many fans. Would it be possible to see a Brawl Stars PC port? If so, how will it work when compared with the mobile version.

Will Brawl Stars Ever Come To PC?

The new MONTHLY Brawl Pass has just started together with the #StarrToon Season and Kit on Starr Road! 🙀 Get the Brawl Pass for more resources and the Pinku Pawlette Skin! 😻 OR Get the Brawl Pass Plus for even more stuff, including 2 Skin Chromas (color variations of the… pic.twitter.com/wm7eziFS4V — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) January 4, 2024

At this moment, there's no evidence suggesting that Supercell is working on Brawl Stars for PC. Overall, it seems unlikely Supercell plans to release it for PC any time soon. While Clash of Clans remains available on PC, there's a few reasons why a Brawl Stars port would be difficult to make.

Firstly, Supercell needs to know for a fact that Brawl Stars would perform well on a PC platform. The developer already holds a strict precedent on game releases, needing it stand to a certain quality. It took Brawl Stars years just to go global on iOS and Android. It also took Clash of Clans over 10 years to come to PC. However, if it was financially worthy and relatively easy to port, it stands to reason that a Brawl Stars port for PC could be made.

Secondly, porting a game like Brawl Stars might pose more challenges than CoC. For one, Clash isn't a third-person hero shooter. Putting it on PC would give PC players an unfair advantage over mobile gamers. You also open up several cans of worms, including:

Would Brawl Stars be cross-play?

Can Supercell take on the extra workload?

Does one side receive an advantage over the other?

And much more beyond my comprehension of game development. This also leads to the question of…

Will Brawl Stars Come to Console?

At the moment, Supercell has not announced plans to work on Brawl Stars for consoles. Overall, we find it very unlikely you'll ever be able to play a Supercell game on console. They built a massive foundation on mobile games alone and will likely continue to focus solely on that.

However, Supercell does plan to release more titles in the future for fans to enjoy. Who knows?

