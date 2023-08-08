Comedic genius Will Ferrell has just assembled a combo of comedy and music for a massive charity night event. The Best Night of Your Life 2 show is set to rock Los Angeles on October 21. All the proceeds will go to Cancer for College, an organization helping out cancer survivors with school and medical debts.

Ferrell will lead the charge as the event's host. Joining him in the comedic spotlight will be a constellation of talent including Jon Stewart, Jack Black, and Maya Rudolph. The comedy roster extends further to include Hasan Minhaj, Jo Koy, Patti Harrison, Roy Wood Jr., Rory Scovel, and the SmartLess crew of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready will also headline with a one-night supergroup, “Mike McCready and the Casual Acquaintances.” The lineup includes Beck, St. Vincent, Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Cindy Blackman Santana, Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band), and 1990s alt-rock group Dogstar, who recently reunited with Keanu Reeves. DJ White Shadow and Maya Rudolph’s Prince tribute band, Princess, will also perform.

Mike McCready expresses excitement, feeling stoked and honored to be putting together an amazing All-Star band for the event. Laura Glass, the Executive Producer and Founder at Cocolittle Media praises Ferrell's initiative as well. “Playing a small role which furthers the lives of young cancer survivors is just about as good as it gets.”

Tickets for Best Night of Your Life 2 will go on sale August 11 at 10 a.m. PT, with a presale starting on August 9 at 10 a.m. PT via the Greek Theatre. Will Ferell and his lineup of stars promise a mix of laughter, music, and unwavering support for a cause that touches lives in the most profound way.