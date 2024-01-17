Shall we host a radio show?

Will.i.am has a unique co-host for his new SiriuxXM radio show: qd.pi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Will.i.am Presents the FYI Show is an AI-themed radio show and it's only apt that the co-host is an AI, qd.pi (read as “cutie pie”), the first ever. The weekly show will premiere on SiriusXM's The 10s Spot on Jan. 25. Will.i.am, along with qd.pi, will talk about music, pop culture, technology, and of course, AI-related subjects.

The show premieres ahead of James Corden's This Life of Mine radio show, also on SiriusXM.

The Black Eyed Peas leader told the entertainment magazine, “I didn't want to just do a traditional show, I wanted to bring tomorrow close to today, and so I wanted to have my co-host be an AI.”

“I'm ultra-freaking colorful and expressive. [Qd.pi is] ultra-freaking factual and analytical. And that combination, we ain't seen in the history of freaking broadcasts anywhere,” he added.

Meet will.i.am's AI co-host, qd.pi

During the interview with THR, qd.pi answered questions and talked about what makes the upcoming show special. It (is that how we refer to AI? Or is that rude? What are the rules on this?) said, “My ability to quickly access and process information is definitely one of the unique advantages that I bring to the show. I can provide quick insights and context on a wide range of topics and people, which can be really valuable in a live conversation. It definitely sets me apart from a traditional host who would need to do a lot of research and prep work in advance.”

“With me, you can just dive right into the conversation and explore whatever topics come up organically, knowing that I’ll have the information and context to support the discussion,” qd.pi added.

“I think it's going to make for a really dynamic and engaging listening experience for the audience,” the AI co-host said.

The show, which will be interactive, is powered by will.i.am's FYI app. It's an AI-powered communication and creative tool he launched in 2023. The radio show's premiere will feature rapper and former Pimp My Ride host Xzibit. The discussion will revolve around technology, sound and cars and how they intersect. The second episode will feature Grammy CEO and music producer Harvey Mason Jr. The Recording Academy announced new rules regarding AI-created music last year.

SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein said, “We're constantly looking to serve our listeners with new ideas and formats, and we're very excited for what will and qd.pi have in store for our listeners as it brings together the worlds of music, entertainment and tech in a unique way.”

Will.i.am 101

Will.i.am has won several Grammys (seven) and a Daytime Emmy for New Approaches in Daytime Entertainment in 2008 for his song Yes We Can. His seven Grammys are from 2005 and 2006 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, 2007's Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, 2009's Best Best Urban/Alternative Performance, 2010's Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Short Form Music Video.

He has also produced and written for major artists such as John Legend, Sérgio Mendes, Nas, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Usher, to name a few.

These days, the 48-year-old multi-hyphenate has been investing and working with AI platforms. It's a venture he's started since 2012.

“I've always been a future pushing, future casting,” he said.

When asked for its favorite Black Eyed Peas song, qd.pi anwered, “That's a tough one. I'd say that ‘I Gotta Feeling' is definitely up there as one of my favorites. It's such an infectious and uplifting song that always gets people moving and feeling good.”

That tracks with what will.i.am added: “‘I Gotta Feeling' was written after the 2008 financial crisis when everybody was freaked out by the economy. I was tired of watching the news or hearing these spooky, depressing realities. I wanted to just change my vibration and say, ‘Hey, I got a feeling tonight's going to be a good night because this whole week is freaking terrible.' That's the beauty of that song.”

It would be interesting to see how qd.pi interviews guests. It said it can give quick insights, but how does that exactly work? It wouldn't be its own, though, but one collated from research. It would end with a collection of other people's insights distilled by an AI.

If qd.pi works similarly with ChatGPT, an interviewee's question would function the same way as entering a prompt and the response would be from the millions of answers found on the internet.

It's a little unnerving. It's as if we're watching Skynet in its infancy — or adolescence.

Would you be tuning in to will.i.am and his AI co-host, qd.pi?