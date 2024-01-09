“I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early"

The anticipation surrounding a potential Jay-Z headlining act at the Super Bowl halftime show continues to captivate fans as the hip-hop icon addressed the possibility during the premiere of his latest movie, The Book of Clarence, HipHopDX reports.

Jay-Z, the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist since 2019, has been instrumental in producing the iconic halftime show but has never graced the stage himself. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he shared his reservations about choosing himself for the spotlight too soon, emphasizing a sense of restraint. “I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early,” he admitted, hinting at a cautious approach. However, he teased the idea by adding, “Maybe one year. Maybe.”

Despite his hesitancy in the past, Jay-Z acknowledged that he's contemplated the idea of performing at the prestigious event. “Maybe one year. Maybe,” he reiterated, leaving the door open for a potential future appearance.

While Jay-Z won't be taking the Super Bowl stage this year, he expressed excitement about Usher's upcoming performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Sharing praise for Usher, he highlighted the R&B star's exceptional talent and predicted a remarkable show, emphasizing Usher's rightful place among the greatest performers of their time.

Although absent from the lineup, Jay-Z recently earned recognition for his production work, winning an Emmy Award for his role in producing last year's halftime show headlined by Roc Nation signee Rihanna. When announcing Rihanna's performance, Jay-Z lauded her as a generational talent and celebrated her journey from humble beginnings in Barbados to becoming a global icon, underscoring her success in both business and entertainment.

Amidst speculation and hints, fans await a potential Jay-Z spectacle at a future Super Bowl halftime show.