This Friday on Smackdown could be the beginning of the downfall of the Bloodline. The Usos are set to defend their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the unlikely team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The only issue is, will Jey Uso be on Smackdown to help his brothers defend their titles?

Nobody knows what’s next for Jey Uso and the Bloodline. Since Sami Zayn betrayed the Bloodline and Jey Uso walked out on his family, he hasn’t been seen or heard from. Not even his own family has heard from him! I talked about the possible directions WWE could go down with the Usos, including Sami Zayn being Raw Tag Team Champions with Jey, Solo Sikoa taking Jey’s spot in the match, Jey returning to defend the belts with his brother, and Jimmy having to defend the belts by himself.

Will The Usos survive with the belts?

Either Solo Sikoa will step in for Jey Uso, or Jimmy Uso will have to face Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a 2-on-1 handicap match. It would make sense if Solo Sikoa stepped in and replaced Jey since they did this a few weeks ago on Raw. Jimmy Uso got hurt against The Judgement Day, so Sami Zayn took his place. Although he isn’t an Uso, Solo Sikoa is a member of the Bloodline, allowing them to use the freebird rule. If WWE decides to have Jimmy Uso defend the titles by himself, it’s almost guaranteed he’s losing that match.

At first, I wasn’t sold on the pairing of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Although I’m still not entirely sold on them, they’ve been a fun team to watch. You can’t go wrong with a classic big man/high flyer tag team. The thought of Strowman and Ricochet winning the match and tag team titles never crossed my mind until I found out the match is ONLY for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. Since this match is only for those belts, I can see the Usos losing their Smackdown Tag Team titles.

This would be an exciting development in the Bloodline story. Not only would the Usos lose one-half of their Unified Tag Team Championships, but they’ll lose the titles they’ve held for over 570 days. The Usos are the longest-reigning tag champions in history, and for the reign to end like this would be insane. It speaks volumes to how good this Bloodline story has been when a loss like this won’t hurt the Usos. Losing the Smackdown Tag Team Championships is a big deal. Losing this match would add another layer to this already crazy story. I don’t necessarily want Braun Strowman and Ricochet to become the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions, but if it advances the Bloodline story, then so be it.

I have said this countless times and stick by it; I trust WWE with whatever direction they decide to go down with this story. It can be hard to trust WWE when it comes to booking decisions. They have had many good stories ruined over the years due to bad booking and terrible storytelling. The Bloodline storyline has been nothing short of excellent. WWE has done a fantastic job keeping fans on the edge of their seats and wondering what will happen next. Each promo means something and does nothing but add to the story. Each match tells a story in the ring. The focus isn’t always on the match itself but on the story being told in that match. Whatever WWE decides to do on Friday Night Smackdown with the tag team belts, I support them.

What do you think of the possibility of the Usos losing their Smackdown Tag Team Championships this way? Would a loss to Braun Strowman and Ricochet be the beginning of the end for the Bloodline? If Jey Uso shows up and helps his brother, then the answer to that question is probably no. But if Jey Uso doesn’t show up and leaves his brother and maybe Solo Sikoa to defend themselves, the future of the Bloodline is up in the air.

It’s incredible how far WWE has come with this story, and they still leave us wondering what’s coming next. Nobody knows what will happen on Smackdown. I can’t tell you the last time a wrestling story had me this invested or curious about what comes next. I can’t wait to tune into Smackdown tomorrow night to see what comes next for Jey Uso and the Bloodline.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!