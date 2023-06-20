Former world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit is just 27 years old and should have many years left of playing on the WTA Tour. Unfortunately, that's not the case. The Estonia native announced on Tuesday that she is retiring from tennis for good due to a chronic back condition. Wimbledon will be her last hoorah next month in the UK.

“After several doctor's visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back,” Kontaveit wrote on Instagram.

“This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.

“I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player — to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There was an outpour of support on the post from numerous stars across the women's game, including Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, and Sloane Stephens, among others. Anett Kontaveit is currently ranked No. 79 in the world and lost in the second round of the Australian Open at the beginning of the year and hasn't played in a competitive match since losing in the opening round of the French Open last month.

Kontaveit has won six titles in her career since turning pro in 2014, with her best finish at a Grand Slam coming in 2020 when she made the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. Her total earnings are just under $8 million.

All the best to Kontaveit in her next chapter.