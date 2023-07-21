Carlos Alcaraz took home the Wimbledon crown last weekend in a thrilling upset of Novak Djokovic, arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, and has opened his world to fame and fortune at a young age.

It was his second major victory after taking home the U.S. Open in 2022, but Djokovic was not a participant of that tournament due to vaccine travel issues. Winning Wimbledon is the ultimate test in tennis, and Alcaraz accomplished that at only 20 years of age.

When asked about how the win and his continued world number one ranking has affected his life, Carlitos was honest about the pros and cons of his newfound fame.

“It has its good and not so good things. In some respects I miss being able to do certain things. I miss doing some of the things that normal 20-year-olds do, but that’s short-lived,” he said per El Pais.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alcaraz is not going to dwell on what he is missing, as he has goals to become a tennis superstar with his advanced skillset. His eyes are still trained on continuing to unseat Djokovic from the top perch.

“I’m keeping my eye on Novak. I would love to play against him many more times, because it is a tremendous challenge and I still consider him to be the best,” Alcaraz declared.

Alcaraz will now focus his attention on defending his U.S. Open crown in September, where Djokovic will be looking for speedy revenge for ruining his chance at the calendar slam of winning all four majors in a year. The youngster opens as an early favorite at +125 for the tournament, trailed closely by the Djoker at +160, and it looks to be a two horse race on paper.