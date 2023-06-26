Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings after his maiden grass-court win at the Queen's Club Championship. He now has a new challenge ahead of him entering Wimbledon as he takes revenge for his French Open loss against Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish tennis star unveiled huge goals to avenge his French Open loss. Carlos Alcaraz came from a win against Alex De Minaur at Queen's but he had a different opponent in mind during his post-game interview, per AP News.

“I have to get more experience on the grass … But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon,” he said.

He goes into more detail on his Wimbledon expectations against Novak Djokovic.

“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together). What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious. But, I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon,” Carlos Alcaraz declared.

The head-to-head matchup between the two tennis stars has been scarce but much-anticipated. Their last encounter was at the French Open. Unfortunately, the Spanish star could not perform as he was limited by a leg injury.

If he keeps himself healthy, will Carlos Alcaraz break the tie in his favor and triumph over Novak Djokovic?