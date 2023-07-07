Carlos Alcaraz advanced to third round at Wimbledon, defeating 84th-ranked Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3. The top-seeded player in London and current No. 1 player in men's tennis didn't always live up to those gaudy distinctions, though, committing a whopping 41 unforced errors en route to hard-fought victory over an inferior opponent.

Alcaraz certainly isn't apologizing for his second-round performance, though. Still acclimating to playing on grass, the Spanish superstar knows he's at an inherent disadvantage on the hallowed Wimbledon surface compared to certain opponents.

“I'm getting more experience and getting better every game,” Alcaraz said after the match, per ESPN. “Wimbledon is different to other tournament. I want to enjoy every single second, and I did.”

Alcaraz moves onto the third round, where he is set to face Nicolas Jarry on Saturday morning. The 25th-seeded Jarry defeated Jason Kubler in four sets, setting up his second career match against Alcaraz, who won their first meeting in straight sets earlier this year at the Rio Open.

“There's a lot of great players playing here on grass that feel really, really comfortable on grass. I have to be really, really focused until the final,” Alcaraz said. “It's a lot of matches ahead. I can't relax. I have to play my best in every match. Let's see if I reach the final or not.”

Carlos Alcaraz, then the fifth seed, advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, where he fell to Jannik Sinner in four sets.