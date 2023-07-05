Wimbledon has been very strict with its dress code for women. Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka have all experienced the tough policy as it was instituted in 2014. The head organizers at SW19 have changed their minds recently and Elena Rybakina is loving it.

WTA players rejoiced as Wimbledon reversed its ban on colored underwear. This was made under the consideration that some individuals were uncomfortable and anxious due to possible period stains that may pop up when they don the all-white outfits. A lot of players protested this rule with Billie Jean King being a notable figurehead. The powerful women got what they wanted and what was best for the competition at SW19.

A lot of top-ranked players loved the decision like Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina. Elena Rybakina echoed the same sentiments before heading into her first match against Shelby Rogers, via Alfredo Bassanelli of Tennis Infinity.

“I think it's good to have an option. But at the same time, I was also fine with all white. I mean, it's just I think changes are good, and we still have the same tradition to be in full white. It's just maybe a little adjustment. Overall I think it's good, yeah,” Rybakina said.

The Kazakhstani tennis star even used the rule immediately as she wore dark shorts in the first-round match.

A lot of women who are and plan to join Wimbledon can now fully focus on the competitive and athletic aspects of the game. Gone are the days when they have to worry about other unnecessary factors during the game.