Kate Middleton is loved by everyone, especially a certain young tennis fan. The Princess of Wales joined the Wimbledon tournament on July 4 for the early matches. During that time, she also visited a little boy who greeted her warmly, per People.

In a clip from a fan account, as Kate Middleton walked by a little boy, he said, “Hi, Princess!”

Princess Kate stopped, waved, and walked over to him, asking, “What's your name?” she added, “Have you had a fun day?”

She also noticed the toy in his hands, saying, “What's this? Very cool. I like that.” As he walked away, the Princess of Wales told him it was “nice to meet you.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What sparked attention of the interaction, other than the adorable moment, was that Princess Kate bent down to speak to the child at eye level. This is a parenting tactic Prince William and Kate often use with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — as well as little ones they meet during royal outings.

Anne Hathaway was inspired by the move, employing the tactic with her son Jonathan. “They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered,” Hathaway said in 2019. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan.”

Princess Kate, 41, is an avid tennis player and has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, She inherited the royal role from Queen Elizabeth. To signify her position, she wears an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to Wimbledon.