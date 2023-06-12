Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic have not been seen in any singles tournament for a while. They seemed to have disappeared from the public eye after their injuries. Both, however, have unveiled new plans as Wimbledon nears.

The Australian tennis sensation is on pace to return for Wimbledon, per Independent UK. His last appearance was at the ATP World Tour Doubles Finals with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. The last match Nick Kyrgios played in a singles tournament was way during the 2022 Japan Open. Notably, he had a walkover against Taylor Fritz and was not the same ever since his foot injury.

Kyrgios will make his grass-court season return in the Stuttgart Open. He is seeded as the eighth seed for his comeback tournament. The Australian player will face familiar foes like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, Milos Raonic has decided to come out of his playing hiatus that spanned two years. His long absence was prompted by a calf injury which took long to recover from. The Canadian will join the Libema Open where he faces Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. He aspires to get a fourth Wimbledon quarterfinal under his belt despite many people expecting his retirement.

Raonic and Kyrgios have had much success at Wimbledon. Milos Raonic sent the legendary Roger Federer home at the semifinal to punch a matchup against Andy Murray in 2016. He also cemented his name in the annals of history as the first Canadian man to reach a grand slam final. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios had to defeat Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final but fell short.

They both have a chance to revive their legacies during the grasscourt season.