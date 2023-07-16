Ons Jabeur fell short in the Wimbledon final for the second straight year, and was consoled by Kim Clijsters in the locker room after the loss.

Jabeur lost in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday at SW19, and found herself in the same territory as legendary female star Kim Clijsters.

“Kim Clijsters, Chris Evert, & Simona Halep all lost their 1st 3 GS Finals,” said a reporter, per the Tennis Letter.

“4, actually. Kim was just telling me. We were crying together in the locker room,” Jabeur replied.

Jabeur lost in the Wimbledon final in 2022, and also in the US Open final last year. She was hoping to stop the losses after another run to the last match, but came up empty against long shot Vondrousova.

“I already lost 2 finals… I felt I was doing everything right. It’s painful bc you feel so close to achieving something you want & you’re back to square 1. Trying to get rid of these negative thoughts,” she continued.

“This match, last year’s match, & USO Final will teach me how to win these finals. We’ll definitely keep learning & being positive. I think that’s the thing that will keep me going. If I’m depressed about it, it’s not gonna help much.”

Jabeur was very appreciative of the advice she received from Clijsters, and talked about how she idolized her growing up.

“I love Kim so much. She’s a great inspiration for me. I grew up watching her. The fact that she takes the time to give me advice & to really hug me & always be there for me, it’s priceless.”