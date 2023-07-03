Wimbledon is in full swing. The grass-court major has naturally attracted multiple fans and even players that span generations. Old tennis legends like Todd Woodbridge cannot help but comment on who they think will win in SW19 this year. Common answers like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic always come to mind.

Novak Djokovic is comparably less prepared than some of his peers ahead of Wimbledon. He was not present at the Queen's Club Tennis Championships or any tournament after. This has allowed Carlos Alcaraz to usurp him for the top spot in the world rankings despite his record-breaking French Open victory.

Although, Todd Woodbridge posits that the Serbian king of tennis will still take home the trophy at SW19. He was very clear in his thoughts regarding the possible pitfalls that the Spanish player could face, via Samir Satam of The Sports Rush.

“I still don’t think Alcaraz, over five sets, has the consistency of concentration on the grass to get Novak. We know he has the game to beat him. The result at Queen’s, though – I didn’t expect Alcaraz would win that tournament. Winning Queen’s had been a big precursor to going on and doing well at Wimbledon – if not winning it – for 40 to 50 years,” he said.

The Australian tennis legend added more fuel to the flame as he predicted a calendar grand slam for Djokovic.

“I can’t go past Novak. After the Aussie Open, I wasn’t being flippant, I said I could see him winning the [Calendar] Grand Slam this year. And I think it’s a real chance. And Alcaraz is knocking on the door, as a sub-plot,” Todd Woodbridge declared.

Will Novak Djokovic fulfill the expectations despite not having as much preparation?