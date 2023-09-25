The latest Harvest Moon game, The Winds of Anthos, is finally here. Here is everything you need to know about Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Harvest Moon The Winds of Anthos Release Date: September 26, 2023

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos has its release date set for September 26, 2023, for the PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game is developed and self-published by Natsume.

Gameplay

Following the traditional Harvest Moon gameplay, The Winds of Anthos features a 3D space for your farming fantasies. Play either as a boy or a girl and start rebuilding your farm following a life-threatening volcanic eruption ten years ago, and revitalize the village of Anthos with the help of the Harvest Goddess, the wacky inventor Doc Jr., and everyone else in the village. Apart from your initial farmland, you will also be able to farm all around Anthos using Doc's Expando-Farm which allows you to farm in all sorts of biomes, allowing you to cultivate crops all year round in all sorts of climates.

The pastoral life is also enlivened by the village's different contests and festivals which the player can join. Impress the bachelors and bachelorettes of the game and be able to marry anyone to your heart's desire. And for the first time in the series, be able to tame exotic animals to keep as pets like wolves and Bengal Tigers.

With a lot of gameplay elements added to the traditional Harvest Moon gameplay, The Winds of Anthos definitely has what it takes to revitalize the Harvest Moon franchise, a franchise that has been struggling critically for a while now. Will you be able to breathe new life into Anthos?

Story

The Harvest Goddess and her Harvest Sprites have always looked over the land of Anthos, leading to a peaceful and bountiful life in the farmlands. However, a cataclysmic volcanic eruption ten years ago led to destruction. The Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites used all of their power to keep the people and animals of Anthos safe, but the disaster has left each village blocked off from each other, with many people still trapped outside of their villages, unable to return.

Ten years later, you find an SOS signal sent by the Harvest Goddess herself, sent to the world in the form of a message in a bottle. This brings you to Anthos with the task of reviving the Harvest Goddess, the Harvest Sprites, and Anthos itself, reconnecting the lost villages and helping villagers return to their homes at long last.

