The Dallas Wings made a big announcement on Thursday. With the 2025 WNBA season right around the corner, the Wings are partnering with TEGNA's KFAA for a broadcast rights agreement. As a result, the station is now the exclusive television partner for the Wings in the local market.

How to watch Dallas Wings games in 2025

Wings games can be watched in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets on KFAA, which is channel 29. So does this include every single Wings game?

The only exceptions will be nationally televised games. All other games can be seen on the KFAA channel. The viewing options include streaming and cable.

Team CEO Greg Bibb released a statement after the news was announced.

“We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking broadcast partnership with KFAA,” Bibb said. “Wings games will now be available via local broadcast to more people than ever before through the tremendous reach of KFAA. We are appreciative of the investment TEGNA is making in the Wings and women’s sports and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver world class live sports programming to fans across North Texas.”

The team endured a down 2024 season, but the future remains bright for the team. Star guard Arike Ogunbowale is set to lead the way once again in 2025.

Dallas also received the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft via the draft lottery. They are expected to select UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers, assuming she declares for the draft.

The team should have a realistic opportunity to bounce back and play a competitive brand of basketball during the upcoming campaign. It is also worth noting that Dallas has a new head coach and general manager in Chris Koclanes and Curt Miller. Koclanes and Miller are looking to help the Wings reach the next level.

As mentioned, the future is bright for Dallas Wings basketball.