The All-Star forward is set for a major pay day.

The Dallas Wings are a team that looked poised to continue their ascension in the Western Conference this upcoming WNBA season. Last season they finished with a top four record in the conference and won a playoff series against the Atlanta Dream before falling to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces. The Wings have a rising star in Satou Sabally who had an MVP caliber season last year. With the WNBA free agency period set to begin on Jan 20, the Wings extended a qualifying offer to Sabally making her a restricted free agent.

Per WNBA Transactions: – NY Liberty core Breanna Stewart

– NY Liberty extend reserved QO to Marine Johannes

– Washington Mystics extend reserved QO to Li Meng

– Dallas Wings extend restricted QO to Satou Saballyhttps://t.co/P3GJUhjr9y — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) January 11, 2024

As a restricted free agent, Satou Sabally can sign an offer sheet with another WNBA team but the Wings are able to match the offer and retain her. Sabally is likely in line for a max contract offer this WNBA free agency period and it's not likely that she leaves the Wings.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, this was the first season during which Sabally was healthy. She played in 38 of 40 games for the Wings and made the All-WNBA First Team. She formed a solid duo alongside Wings star guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Sabally averaged a career-high 18.6 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free throw line. This offseason, Sabally has been playing in China in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. As Sabally continues to improve, the Wings have two legitimate franchise building blocks with her and Ogunbowale.