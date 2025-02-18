The Dallas Wings have officially signed Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to a training camp contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Dallas initially acquired the rights to Herbert Harrigan in the Satou Sabally-led trade with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Wings boosted their depth with the trade, adding players such as DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. The Herbert Harrigan addition may have been overlooked at the time, but she is a player who can help Dallas moving forward.

The 26-year-old, who is 6'2″, made her WNBA debut in 2020 with the Minnesota Lynx. She has since spent time with the Seattle Storm and the Mercury before being traded to the Wings.

In 2024, Herbert Harrigan appeared in 31 games with the Mercury. She averaged 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per outing across 10.8 minutes per game. Herbert Harrigan received three starts as well.

As mentioned, the Wings had previously traded for the rights to Herbert Harrigan. Nothing was guaranteed upon the initial acquisition, but Dallas ultimately signed her to a training camp contract. She will now receive an opportunity to potentially make the team.

Dallas would benefit from the added forward depth. NaLyssa Smith and Maddy Siegrist are set to lead the way at forward, but adding another backup would not hurt by any means.

Dallas Wings' 2025 outlook

The Wings did not reach the postseason in 2024. They ultimately moved on from former head coach Latricia Trammel. Dallas ended up hiring Chris Koclanes as her replacement, while also bringing in former Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller to be the team's new general manager.

The Satou Sabally trade represents another new chapter for the Wings' franchise direction. Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale had previously become one of the best duos in the sport, but their partnership has come to an end. Ogunbowale will look to lead the Wings in 2025 despite Sabally's departure.