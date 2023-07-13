A Wisconsin teacher lost her job after she tried to teach her first graders a song by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus that promotes LGBTQ acceptance, NBCNews reports.

Melissa Tempel, who taught at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, was fired on Wednesday by a unanimous vote of the school board. The board said Tempel violated district policies when she suggested her students sing “Rainbowland,” a duet by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, at a concert in March.

The song, which features lyrics like “Living in a Rainbowland / The skies are blue and things are grand / Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise / Where we're free to be exactly who we are,” was deemed too controversial by the school administration. Tempel tweeted her frustration at the time, asking “When will it end?”

Tempel's tweet sparked a backlash from some parents who supported the ban, saying the song was inappropriate for young children and pushed a pro-LGBTQ agenda. Tempel's supporters, however, said the song was harmless and celebrated diversity and inclusion.

Tempel's attorney said they were disappointed with the board's decision and that they planned to file a First Amendment lawsuit against the district. Tempel said she had no regrets about choosing the song and that she missed her students, whom she hadn't seen since March.

Parton and Cyrus have not commented on the case, but both singers have been vocal advocates for LGBTQ rights and have performed at Pride events. “Rainbowland” is a track from Cyrus' 2017 album Younger Now, which also features Parton as a guest vocalist.