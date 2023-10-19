The Wisconsin Badgers will head to the midwest to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Wisconsin-Illinois prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) are coming off a hard-fought loss to the 24th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes who narrowly escaped Camp Randall Stadium with their ranking with just a nine-point victory in a low-scoring affair that ended 15-6. It was the Badger's defense that kept them in the game limiting the Hawkeyes to just 37 yards through the air but were gashed on the ground allowing 200 yards. That Badger defense needs to keep that momentum going along with their offense getting back to scoring 20+ points per game as they have done in their previous five games as they come into this matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) are coming off a closely contested victory against Maryland where they won 27-24. This came after losing back-to-back games where they lost by double digits to Nebraska and Purdue. The Fighting Illini stayed true to their name and fought throughout the matchup and their defense was able to clamp down when it needed to the most to win with a last-second field goal. They now get to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in hopes of getting on their first winning streak of the season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Illinois Odds

Wisconsin: -2.5 (-110)

Illinois: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois Week 8

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

Wisconsin is set to face off against Illinois in Week 8 of the college football season, with the Badgers listed as 2.5-point road favorites. Wisconsin has a strong defense that has been performing well this season. They have allowed an average of just 17.8 points per game, which is the 16th-best in the country. They have also allowed just 122.2 rushing yards per game, which is the 32nd in the country.

Illinois has struggled this season, with a record of 3-. They have lost two of their last three games, including a 44-19 loss to Purdue in Week 6. Their offense has been particularly weak, averaging just 20.3 points per game which ranks them at 109th in the nation. It's going to be particularly tough to keep up with the Badgers who score an average of 27.2 points per game which is 58th in the country. As long as Wisconsin is at their best coming into this matchup they can get back into the winning column this weekend.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread

Illinois is set to face off against Wisconsin in Week 8 of the college football season, with the Fighting Illini listed as 2.5-point underdogs. Illinois will be playing at home in Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. This could give them an advantage, as they will have the support of their home crowd.

Wisconsin has struggled in their two losses this season where their offense stalled and failed to put up enough points to get the wins against Washington State and Iowa. Their offense has been particularly weak, averaging just 27.2 points per game. While it is better than Illinois, Wisconsin ranks outside of the top 50 in points per game which could keep this game closely contested.

With Illinois having a strong defense they can really clamp down on this Wisconsin Badger offense. This season they have allowed an average of just 28.1 points per game, which is the 72nd-best in the country. They have also force 1.3 turnovers per game this season, which is the 74th best in the country. If the Fighting Illini can be defensively sound in this game against Wisconsin they can set themselves up for short-field opportunities and claim victory and get back to .500 on the season.

Final Wisconsin-Illinois Prediction & Pick

This should be a closely contested matchup between these two football teams. Wisconsin may be coming off of a loss in their last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes but they played one of the top teams in the country and just barely lost. While their offense sputtered for the majority of the game their defense was able to keep them in the game throughout which is something to be expected here in this matchup against Illinois. The Badgers' offense should be able to bounce back in his matchup while their defense clamps down on this subpar Fighting Illini offense for them to get back on track and cover the small 2.5-point spread.

Final Wisconsin-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -2.5 (-110)