ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin has played like one of the best teams in college basketball, while Iowa has had a rocky season and has struggled to find consistency in conference play. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Iowa prediction and pick.

Wisconsin is 18-5 entering this game, with big wins against Arizona, Pitt, Ohio State, USC, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Indiana. They have also lost recent games to Michigan, Marquette, Illinois, UCLA, and Maryland. John Tonje is the best player on the Badgers and can strengthen his case for winning Big Ten Player of the Year with a massive performance in this game.

Iowa is 13-9 and has lost two straight games. It has notable wins against Utah, Nebraska, and Indiana but has suffered significant losses to Utah State, Michigan, Iowa State, Wisconsin, USC, UCLA, and Purdue. Owen Freeman has been great for the Hawkeyes, and they can win a game against one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

Here are the Wisconsin-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Iowa Odds

Wisconsin: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Iowa: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Time: 1 pm ET/10 am PT

TV: NBC

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin's offense has been one of the better units in the Big Ten. They score 81.3 points per game, have a 46.3% field goal percentage, and a 36.6% three-point shooting percentage. Wisconsin is also eighth in adjusted offensive rating on KenPom, with a 123.3 rating.

Four Badgers average over double digits in scoring, proving how balanced this offense has been. John Tonje is the best scorer on this roster, averaging 18.5 points per game. The Badgers also average 14.9 assists per game, showcasing how well they move the ball. Four players average at least two assists, and Max Klesmit is the assists leader, averaging three per game.

The Badgers have the talent and coaching on offense to score on anyone. They should have almost no issues in this game because Iowa has been unable to stop anyone on offense. The Badgers should score at will in this matchup, even on the road.

The Badgers' defense has not been impressive this season, but it has been good enough. They allow 70.2 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. They are also 44th in KenPom, with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 98.2.

The Badgers' frontcourt needs work on defense and the glass. Nolan Winter and Steven Crowl average at least five rebounds per game. Crowl leads the team in rebounding and blocks, with 5.7 and 0.6 per game, respectively.

Regarding on-ball defense, Max Klesmit is the only player averaging over one steal, with 1.1 per game. The Badgers' defense has been solid at best, but they are in for a long game in this matchup against the Hawkeyes. Iowa has the best offense in the Big Ten, so an okay defense will not cut it.

Iowa has the worst defense in the Big Ten. They allow 79 points per game, 47.9% from the field, and 33.4% from behind the arc. Their adjusted defensive rating on KenPom is 95.9, which ranks them 165th.

The Hawkeyes' frontcourt has been okay at best. Freeman has been the dominant player, leading the team in rebounds and blocks with 6.7 and 1.8 per game, respectively. Freeman is the only standout because the rest of the team averages only 32 rebounds per game.

Their on-ball defense has been okay at best. Three players average at least one steal, with Drew Thelwell leading the team with 1.9 per game. This defense will not offer much resistance against a red-hot Wisconsin offense, and they don't have anyone to guard Tonje.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa's offense has arguably been the best in the Big Ten. They score 85.5 points per game, have a 50.1% field goal percentage, and a 38.5% three-point shooting percentage. They are 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency, with a 118.7 rating on KenPom.

Four Hawkeyes average over double digits in scoring, and this offense has proven to be very balanced this year. Freeman is the scoring leader, averaging 16.7 points per game, but Payton Sandfort is just behind him with 16.3 points.

They are among the top five in the country in terms of ball movement, averaging 19.1 assists per game. Four Hawkeyes average at least three assists, with Brock Harding leading the team with 5.7 assists per game. The ball movement has been massive for the Hawkeyes. Iowa is the best offense in the Big Ten, and I think they should score all over Wisconsin, especially at home.

Final Wisconsin-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin is the better all-around team. It will be tough traveling to Iowa City, and this Iowa offense is no joke, but trust the Badgers more in this matchup. Expect the Badgers to win, thanks to Tonje and John Blackwell getting hot against this defense. Wisconsin wins and covers on the road.

Final Wisconsin-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -3.5 (-115)