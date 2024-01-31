Sixth-ranked Wisconsin hits the road as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Wisconsin enters the game sitting on the year 16-4 on the year and 8-1 in conference play. They started just 1-2, losing to Tennessee and Providence early in the year. They would then go on to win six straight before falling to a top-ranked Arizona squad. Since then, thye have won nine of them, with the only loss being on the. road to Penn State. It was a close game, but they would fall 87-83.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is 15-6 on the year, and 5-5 in conference play. While thye have lost five games in conference play, they have pulled an upset in the Big Ten. They beat Purdue 88-72 to give Purdue just one of their two conference losses. This is also not the first time the two teams have faced. They went head to head on January 6, with Wisconsin leading almost the entire game and winning 88-72.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Nebraska Odds

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Nebraska: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 11th in KenPom's adjusted effects rankings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 44th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wisconsin is 97th in points per game this year, but they are 54th in effective field goal percentage this year. AJ Storr leads the team on offense. He has 15.9 points per game this year. Steven Crowl is second on the team in points with 11.9 points per game this year, shooting 58.3 percent from the field this year, while Tyler Wahl is shooting 55.8 percent on the year, with 11.5 points per game.

Wisconsin is 228th in total rebounds this year, but fifth in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Thye are also first in the nation in opponent rebounds per game this year. Crown and Wahl lead the way here. Crowl comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game while Wahl has 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Wisconsin is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Chucky Hepburn comes in with two steals per game this year, while Max Klesmit comes in with a steal per game. The biggest thing that helps this defense is the lack of turnovers from Wisconsin. They have just 9.8 turnovers per game this year, 22nd in the nation this year.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is 53rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 28th in the nation this year in adjusted offensive efficiency while also sitting 108th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Nebraska is 68th in the nation in points per game this year. Meanwhile, they are top 30 in three-point attempts and threes made this year. Keisei Tominaga leads the way in points per game this year, with 13.6 points per game. He also leads the team in threes this year, making 42 of 113 attempts on the season. Joining him in scoring well are Brice Williams and Rienk Mast. Both come in shooting over 42 percent while both averaging 13.0 points per game this year.

Nebraska is 59th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 26th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Rienk Mast leads the rebounding game. Mast comes in with 8.4 rebounds per game this year, leading the team. Meanwhile, Juwan Gary is second on the team with 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while averaging 11.7 points per game this year. Rounding out the top rebounders is Brice Williams, who comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game.

On defense, Nebraska is 117th in opponent points per game this year. They are 47th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Juwan Gary comes in leading the team with 1.2 steals per game while Keisei Tominaga also helps with 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Wisconsin-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Nebraska was a 5.5-point underdog when they faced Wisconsin last time, and they would lose by 16. Still, at home, Nebraska is solid. They are 5-0 at home against the spread in conference play this year. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is just 2-2 ATS on the road in conference play. Wisconsin is the better team this year, but they can struggle against lower-ranked teams. Against teams outside the top 50 in efficiency rankings, they are just 2-3 against the spread in conference play. Nebraska is going to keep this one close.

Final Wisconsin-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +1.5 (-115)