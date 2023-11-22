Kelly Sheffield's unique, question-driven approach has led Wisconsin women's volleyball to unprecedented success and popularity.

In the world of women's college volleyball, Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield stands out, not just for his remarkable track record but for his unconventional journey to the pinnacle of success. With a career that began far from the polished courts and roaring crowds, Sheffield's path to coaching excellence is as unique as it is inspiring.

Kelly Sheffield's journey into the world of volleyball coaching began at Albany University, where his first office doubled as storage for rakes, shovels and snowmobiles. Fast forward to present day, at a packed event at a wine bar near Wisconsin's campus, where Sheffield captivates an audience with tales of his coaching exploits. The evening, dubbed “B.S. and Bourbon,” partly fundraises for volleyball NIL efforts, reported Brian Hamilton of The Athletic, and offers a glimpse into Sheffield's unique approach.

From inheriting a team labeled as the school's “party team” in 2013 to leading them to the NCAA championship match in the same year, Sheffield's tenure at Wisconsin has been marked by unconventional methods and surprising successes. His strategies included installing air conditioning in UW Field House and ruffling feathers in the Big Ten and TV networks over volleyball coverage.

Interestingly, Sheffield navigates the volleyball world without having played the sport competitively himself. His achievements, amounting to 559 wins in over 22 seasons and numerous NCAA Tournament appearances, are a testament to his unique approach to coaching. He believes in asking questions and thinking outside the box, a philosophy that has yielded remarkable results, including five Final Four appearances for Wisconsin, with Sheffield at the helm for four.

Sheffield's non-traditional path began in Muncie, Indiana, where his initial exposure to volleyball was cheering for a high school team. A chance offer to help a former classmate with junior varsity coaching led to an undefeated season and sparked Sheffield's enduring passion for the sport. His relentless pursuit of knowledge and understanding of the game saw him absorb tactics from various sports, including basketball and even marching band practices.

This self-taught coach's unorthodox methods extend beyond his learning journey. Kelly Sheffield's approach to team training and strategy at Wisconsin is marked by its constant innovation. He encourages his players to think “like scientists,” constantly testing new tactics. This philosophy has helped develop players like Anna Smrek, a 6-foot-9 middle blocker/right-side hitter, who appreciates the experimental approach to the game.

Under Sheffield's guidance, Wisconsin volleyball embraces adaptability. The team's system, not widely used in the country, and its open-minded approach to player roles and positions exemplify Sheffield's unconventional thinking. He's unafraid to try new strategies, like switching to a “6-2” system for a more dynamic offense.

Elevating the game

Sheffield's impact extends beyond the court. His vocal advocacy for the sport and efforts to elevate college volleyball have brought attention and growth to the game. Wisconsin's match against Marquette in September attracted 17,037 people, creating a new NCAA benchmark for the highest attendance at an indoor regular-season volleyball game. Remarkably, in late October, the Wisconsin-Minnesota volleyball game marked the first to be televised on FOX, showcasing the sport's growing prominence.

His boldness in challenging the status quo is mirrored in his vision for future events, including potentially hosting a volleyball match at Lambeau Field, provided it can offer an epic experience for fans and teams.

If everyone can make that happen? Let’s fricking go, he says.